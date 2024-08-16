E-Paper | August 16, 2024

Terrorists’ attack on Punjab-KP border check post thwarted

A Correspondent Published August 16, 2024 Updated August 16, 2024 08:17am

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Police thwarted an attack by 50 to 60 terrorists at the Lakhani border post on the border of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The attackers retreated and escaped.

According to the details, provided by police spokesperson and the press release issued by the police department, at least 50 to 60 terrorists attacked the border post in the Wahwa Police Station area late at night. The policemen used machine guns, mortar guns and thermal image cameras to retaliate the attack and forced the terrorists to retreat.

The Elite Force teams and contingents of police led by Dera Ghazi Khan DPO Syed Ali immediately reached the Tarman check post to take part in the operation. Wahwa Police Station SHO along with his team already was present at the Lakhani check post while SDPO Taunsa along with all the SHOs and personnel reached the Jhangi border check post on receiving the information of the attack. Police launched a search operation in the area.

Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar congratulated the police team that repulsed the attack and announced awards for the policemen. He said the terrorists and miscreants would not be allowed to enter the province under any circumstances.

Published in Dawn, August 16th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

High power costs
16 Aug, 2024

High power costs

The bad news is that authorities seem to be second-guessing the plan as it is likely to hurt the business interests of Pakistan’s rent-seeking elite.
Nuclear bazaar
16 Aug, 2024

Nuclear bazaar

REPEAT incidents of security failures and the shoddy regulation of India’s nuclear sector have earned our eastern...
Mpox concerns
16 Aug, 2024

Mpox concerns

FIRST identified in humans in 1970, the mpox virus is once again the focus of global attention due to the emergence...
Throttling connectivity
Updated 15 Aug, 2024

Throttling connectivity

Now the authorities seem to have decided that WhatsApp has replaced X as the new staging ground for dissent and are tightening the noose.
Targeting TTP
15 Aug, 2024

Targeting TTP

Is slapping on a new label on a hard-core terrorist outfit the right strategy, especially when the label is also imbued with religious meaning?
Transgender justice
15 Aug, 2024

Transgender justice

Our policymakers still see this community as a slur, making political commitment to justice for transgender people a distant dream.