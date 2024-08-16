Terrorists’ attack on Punjab-KP border check post thwarted

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Police thwarted an attack by 50 to 60 terrorists at the Lakhani border post on the border of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The attackers retreated and escaped.

According to the details, provided by police spokesperson and the press release issued by the police department, at least 50 to 60 terrorists attacked the border post in the Wahwa Police Station area late at night. The policemen used machine guns, mortar guns and thermal image cameras to retaliate the attack and forced the terrorists to retreat.

The Elite Force teams and contingents of police led by Dera Ghazi Khan DPO Syed Ali immediately reached the Tarman check post to take part in the operation. Wahwa Police Station SHO along with his team already was present at the Lakhani check post while SDPO Taunsa along with all the SHOs and personnel reached the Jhangi border check post on receiving the information of the attack. Police launched a search operation in the area.

Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar congratulated the police team that repulsed the attack and announced awards for the policemen. He said the terrorists and miscreants would not be allowed to enter the province under any circumstances.

Published in Dawn, August 16th, 2024