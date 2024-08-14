No spectators to be allowed at 2nd Pak-Bangladesh Test due to National Stadium renovation: PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Wednesday that there will be no spectators for the second Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh owing to construction at Karachi’s National Bank Stadium in preparation for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The second series is scheduled for August 30 to September 3, with the PCB saying in a statement that it was a “difficult decision” to hold the Test without an audience.

“We understand the vital role that our passionate spectators play in cricket, providing inspiration and motivation to our players,” the board said.

“However, the health and safety of our fans is our utmost priority. After careful consideration of all available options, we have decided that the safest course of action is to hold the second Test in front of an empty stadium.”

Ticket sales have been suspended with immediate effect, the PCB said, adding that fans who have already purchased tickets will receive a full refund.

“While we deeply regret any inconvenience this may cause, we want to assure our valued fans that the ongoing stadium upgrades are aimed at enhancing their experience.

It said that the renovations were part of the board’s commitment to making the venue more spectator-friendly and preparing it for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which will be the first ICC event hosted in Pakistan since 1996.

The Bangladesh squad arrived in Lahore on Tuesday for the test series and were scheduled to train at Gaddafi Stadium from Aug 14 to 16 before travelling to Islamabad on Aug 17 to practice at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from Aug 18 to 20.

The opening Test will be played from Aug 21 to 25 in Rawalpindi.

Last week, PCB announced that pacer Naseem Shah will return to the Test side for the home series against Bangladesh after 13 months on the sidelines due to a shoulder injury.