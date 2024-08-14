Ex-minister Ali Durrani launches bid to unite opposition

ISLAMABAD: Former information minister Muhammad Ali Durrani has launched efforts to unite opposition parties on the one-point agenda of securing Imran Khan’s release from prison.

The move has come as a surprise to many as Mr Durrani is traditionally considered close to the establishment, having been a minister in the cabinet of former military ruler, Pervez Musharraf.

After remaining absent from the political scene for several years, he re-emerged ahead of the February 8 general elections.

Talking to Dawn, Mr Durrani rejected the impression that he was gathering opposition parties at anyone’s behest and claimed that he wanted to play his role as a facilitator to save the country from crisis.

On Monday night, Mr Durrani hosted a dinner in Islamabad, which was attended by a number of key political figures from opposition parties.

Those in attendance included PTI leaders Asad Qaiser, Omar Ayub, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Shibli Faraz and Barrister Saif; JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman; PkMAP Chairman Mahmood Khan Achakzai; Jamaat-i-Islami leader Liaqat Baloch; as well as Safdar Abbasi and Sajid Tareen, among others.

According to a statement, leaders of the opposition parties agreed to work to get political prisoners released from jail and to further enhance their cooperation to uphold the Constitution and the rule of law.

Mr Durrani claimed that this was an organic development, in line with the wishes of the people, rather than an ‘engineered’ move.

He also said the controversy of Form 45 and Form 47 should be addressed.

Talking to Dawn on the occasion, PTI leader Asad Qaisar said there is an understanding among opposition parties that their leaders should unite on the agenda of saving the country, the instability in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan and the state of the economy.

“We want Imran Khan to be released,” Mr Qaiser said. “We want the country to be run in accordance with the Constitution and the rule of law. The present government does not enjoy the mandate of the people.”

Asked about the impression that Mr Durrani is considered the establishment’s man, the former speaker said that Mr Durrani had taken the initiative to gather political parties and play a role in the reconciliation process.

“We don’t look at people. We are looking at the policies of the people and their points of view. Anyone who says the country should be run in accordance with the Constitution, we will stand by him. We have to address the issues of the country, ensure justice and the rule of law in the country,” he said.

Published in Dawn, August 14th, 2024