FBR asked for details of ‘tampered cars’ sold to govt officers

Malik Asad Published August 14, 2024 Updated August 14, 2024 08:30am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and its intelligence wing have been ordered to disclose the details of ‘tampered vehicles’, hand­­ed over to officers of different government departments at nominal prices.

The Pakistan Infor­mation Commission — which deals with requests for data under the Right of Access to Information Act, 2017 — directed the FBR and its Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation to share the information with Malik Tariq Mehmood, who has been seeking these details for the past decade.

“[Y]ou are required to provide information to this commission under intimation to the appellant by August 27, 2024,” the information commissioner said in their letter addressed to the tax body.

Mr Mehmood, a retired Pakistan Customs superintendent, said he has been seeking the details of these tampered vehicles.

He sought the information under sections 11 and 14 of the information act. In his requests, Mr Mehmood asked the FBR to provide details about the make and type of the tampered vehicles, the names of officials who signed off on the requests for these cars, and the officers and departments to whom they were sold. He also sought delivery details, including order numbers and dates and the amount paid for the vehicles.

Published in Dawn, August 14th, 2024

