E-Paper | August 09, 2024

OICCI, UNDP forge alliance for sustainable Pakistan

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published August 9, 2024 Updated August 9, 2024 08:23am

KARACHI: In a groundbreaking move, the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) has partnered with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Pakistan to advance the vision of a more sustainable and inclusive Pakistan.

This partnership is set to spearhead initiatives focusing on gender equality, diversity, inclusion, and social impact investments, reflecting both organisations’ commitment to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

At the MoU signing ceremony on Thursday, OICCI Chief Executive and Secretary General M. Abdul Aleem said, “Together with UNDP, we are committed to leveraging collective expertise to create impactful research reports, advocacy campaigns, and knowledge-sharing events.”

UNDP Pakistan Resident Representative Dr Samuel Rizk said, “The bankability of Pakistan is increasing, and this collaboration is a testament that businesses can be both profitable and socially responsible.”

OICCI Managing Committee Member Andrew Bailey said, “OICCI’s goal is to foster an environment where businesses, government, and the public can thrive and contribute to a more equitable and sustainable future for Pakistan. This partnership marks a significant step towards achieving our shared objectives.”

The collaboration will focus on capacity building, policy research and advocacy, and public communication and campaigning around green finance, climate resilience, energy, diversity and inclusion, and digital transformation.

Published in Dawn, August 9th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Political paradox
Updated 09 Aug, 2024

Political paradox

What happened on May 9 was unqualifiedly wrong, but the state, too, should reflect on its mistakes.
Need for unity
09 Aug, 2024

Need for unity

THE Muslim world’s collective response to the 10-month-old Israeli assault on Gaza, as well as the associated...
Long economic journey
09 Aug, 2024

Long economic journey

IN his policy statement before a parliamentary panel, State Bank governor Jameel Ahmad on Wednesday spelled out the...
Temporary relief
08 Aug, 2024

Temporary relief

The quest for faster and sustainable economic growth will remain elusive for years even if we move in the right direction.
Fear in Britain
08 Aug, 2024

Fear in Britain

MORE than a week after the brutal and tragic stabbing of three young girls in Southport, the UK continues to grapple...
GB tax grievances
08 Aug, 2024

GB tax grievances

THE traders of Gilgit-Baltistan have been protesting for the past two weeks against the collection of federal taxes...