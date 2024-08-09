OICCI, UNDP forge alliance for sustainable Pakistan

KARACHI: In a groundbreaking move, the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) has partnered with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Pakistan to advance the vision of a more sustainable and inclusive Pakistan.

This partnership is set to spearhead initiatives focusing on gender equality, diversity, inclusion, and social impact investments, reflecting both organisations’ commitment to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

At the MoU signing ceremony on Thursday, OICCI Chief Executive and Secretary General M. Abdul Aleem said, “Together with UNDP, we are committed to leveraging collective expertise to create impactful research reports, advocacy campaigns, and knowledge-sharing events.”

UNDP Pakistan Resident Representative Dr Samuel Rizk said, “The bankability of Pakistan is increasing, and this collaboration is a testament that businesses can be both profitable and socially responsible.”

OICCI Managing Committee Member Andrew Bailey said, “OICCI’s goal is to foster an environment where businesses, government, and the public can thrive and contribute to a more equitable and sustainable future for Pakistan. This partnership marks a significant step towards achieving our shared objectives.”

The collaboration will focus on capacity building, policy research and advocacy, and public communication and campaigning around green finance, climate resilience, energy, diversity and inclusion, and digital transformation.

Published in Dawn, August 9th, 2024