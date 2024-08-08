E-Paper | August 08, 2024

Masjid-i-Nabvi imam arrives in Pakistan on a 7-day goodwill visit

Dawn.com Published August 8, 2024 Updated August 8, 2024 04:33pm
Dr Salah Bin Mohammad Al-Budair, the imam (prayer leader) of Masjid-i-Nabvi, arrive in Islamabad on Thursday.—Photo courtesy: Radio Pakistan
Dr Salah Bin Mohammad Al-Budair, the imam (prayer leader) of Masjid-i-Nabvi, arrive in Islamabad on Thursday.—Photo courtesy: Radio Pakistan

Dr Salah Bin Mohammad Al-Budair, the imam (prayer leader) of Masjid-i-Nabvi in Saudi Arabia, arrived in Islamabad on Thursday on a seven-day visit, the Ministry of Religious Affairs said in a statement.

Masjid-i-Nabvi, or the Prophet’s (PBUH) mosque, is the second largest mosque and the holiest site in Islam after the Masjid al-Haram in Makkah. It is revered by all Muslims across the world.

“The Imam of Masjid-i-Nabvi, Dr Salah Bin Mohammad Al-Budair, has arrived in Pakistan on a seven-day goodwill visit,” the ministry said in a post on the X platform.

The imam was received by Minister for Religious Affairs Chaudhary Salik Hussain, Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Saeed Al Malkiy, and Religious Affairs Secretary Zulfiqar Haider at the airport, it added.

Separately, the spokesperson for the ministry said in a statement that the imam will lead Friday prayers at Faisal Mosque in Islamabad.

“The imam will also meet President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and other leaders from the country,” the statement said, adding that Dr Al-Budair will also meet with scholars and visit universities.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia share a strong relationship, with officials from both countries conducting frequent visits.

In April this year, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud had said that his visit to Pakistan would deliver “significant benefits” in the upcoming months by realising the potential of untapped economic development.

Separately, in a meeting between Presi­dent Asif Ali Zardari and the visiting Saudi defence minister, Prince Khalid bin Salman, the two sides reiterated their resolve to work together and further enhance bilateral cooperation for the mutual benefit of the two brotherly countries.

Last month, Saudi Arabia eased tourist visa requirements with immediate effect for Pakistani travellers with applicants now only having to submit a bank statement showing a minimum monthly credit amount of $750 or equivalent.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Temporary relief
08 Aug, 2024

Temporary relief

The quest for faster and sustainable economic growth will remain elusive for years even if we move in the right direction.
Fear in Britain
08 Aug, 2024

Fear in Britain

MORE than a week after the brutal and tragic stabbing of three young girls in Southport, the UK continues to grapple...
GB tax grievances
08 Aug, 2024

GB tax grievances

THE traders of Gilgit-Baltistan have been protesting for the past two weeks against the collection of federal taxes...
Another overture
Updated 07 Aug, 2024

Another overture

Engagement is the only way that mistrust between Islamabad and Delhi can be overcome.
Tailored laws
07 Aug, 2024

Tailored laws

FOR the umpteenth time in the last two years, the legislature has been used to impose the will of the powerful on ...
Power sector talk
07 Aug, 2024

Power sector talk

THAT the energy sector is in a deep mess and is pulling down the moribund national economy further is a reality....