Masjid-i-Nabvi imam arrives in Pakistan on a 7-day goodwill visit

Dr Salah Bin Mohammad Al-Budair, the imam (prayer leader) of Masjid-i-Nabvi in Saudi Arabia, arrived in Islamabad on Thursday on a seven-day visit, the Ministry of Religious Affairs said in a statement.

Masjid-i-Nabvi, or the Prophet’s (PBUH) mosque, is the second largest mosque and the holiest site in Islam after the Masjid al-Haram in Makkah. It is revered by all Muslims across the world.

“The Imam of Masjid-i-Nabvi, Dr Salah Bin Mohammad Al-Budair, has arrived in Pakistan on a seven-day goodwill visit,” the ministry said in a post on the X platform.

The imam was received by Minister for Religious Affairs Chaudhary Salik Hussain, Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Saeed Al Malkiy, and Religious Affairs Secretary Zulfiqar Haider at the airport, it added.

Separately, the spokesperson for the ministry said in a statement that the imam will lead Friday prayers at Faisal Mosque in Islamabad.

“The imam will also meet President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and other leaders from the country,” the statement said, adding that Dr Al-Budair will also meet with scholars and visit universities.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia share a strong relationship, with officials from both countries conducting frequent visits.

In April this year, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud had said that his visit to Pakistan would deliver “significant benefits” in the upcoming months by realising the potential of untapped economic development.

Separately, in a meeting between Presi­dent Asif Ali Zardari and the visiting Saudi defence minister, Prince Khalid bin Salman, the two sides reiterated their resolve to work together and further enhance bilateral cooperation for the mutual benefit of the two brotherly countries.

Last month, Saudi Arabia eased tourist visa requirements with immediate effect for Pakistani travellers with applicants now only having to submit a bank statement showing a minimum monthly credit amount of $750 or equivalent.