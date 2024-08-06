The Baloch protest has taken on a new intensity, though issues being focused on aren’t new

Updated 06 Aug, 2024
In Sheikh Hasina’s fall lie lessons for all developing states, particularly those in South Asia, which share many sociopolitical traits with Bangladesh.
06 Aug, 2024
THE long-awaited move to slash the size of the federal government in line with the stipulations of the 18th ...
06 Aug, 2024
PROPER urban drainage was long considered an infrastructural issue that was supposed to be dealt with by the civic...
Updated 05 Aug, 2024
To limit the growing pendency of cases, the SC should also address the practice of seeking and giving adjournments on frivolous grounds.
05 Aug, 2024
MISOGYNY is a badge of honour in our society. As morality and family pride rest on the conduct and appearance of...
05 Aug, 2024
IN the wake of the tragic stabbing of three girls in Southport, a dangerous trend has emerged across the UK: a surge...
