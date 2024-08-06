E-Paper | August 06, 2024

Indus Motor Company shuts plant for three days

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published August 6, 2024 Updated August 6, 2024 10:01am

KARACHI: Indus Motor Company (IMC) has announced a three-day plant closure just after five days of celebrating the export of vehicles in a grand ceremony at the plant.

IMC, in a stock filing on Monday, said it would keep its production activities closed from August 6-8, 2024, due to low inventories and raw materials.

As a result, the assembler is facing continuous supply chain challenges, resulting in shortages of parts and components for vehicle manufacturing. The company is unable to meet its production requirements.

For the same reasons, IMC’s production plant remained shut from July 15 to 22.

BYD vehicle roll-out

China’s BYD, the world’s leading new energy vehicles (NEV) manufacturer, will join hands with Mega Motor Company (MMC), a subsidiary of Hub Power Company Ltd (Hubco), to launch a range of passenger cars latest models to the Pakistani market on Aug 17.

The strategic partnership, announced in March, plans to introduce fully electric vehicles (EVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles.

BYD had surpassed global competitors in 2022 and 2023 to become the leading seller of NEVs. Since achieving the roll-off of its one-millionth new NEV in May 2021, BYD has reached the milestone of eight million vehicles in just over three years, becoming the first automobile brand to hit the milestone.

MMC Chief Executive Aly Khan said the company plans to establish a comprehensive charging infrastructure, which is critical for the widespread adoption of NEVs.

Published in Dawn, August 6th, 2024

