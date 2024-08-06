Robbed German in Lahore gets financial assistance

LAHORE: While the Punjab police are trying to nab the robbers who deprived German cyclist Florian Berg of his valuables and cash, the Punjab government gave the foreigner Rs500,000 cash as a goodwill gesture.

Mr Berg was invited by Punjab Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal and told that the police are actively working to apprehend the culprits who robbed him. The tourist was handed over a special financial help of Rs500,000.

The German tourist, terming the robbery an unfortunate incident, said he found Pakistan’s landscape beautiful and people hospitable.

Mr Berg, who had entered Pakistan from Khunjrab Pass, said Pakistan had been his all-time favourite country.

“The hospitality shown by people of Pakistan throughout his tour in the country was amazing,” he said and added “I am happy to be here and will definitely come back”.

Saying that one could have a bad experiences anywhere, he added that he would never forget the support extended to him by the people and the Punjab government.

The home secretary said the government treats all foreign tourists as guests and takes all kinds of measures for their security.

“The police are trying to trace the robbers with the help of modern technology,” he added.

Published in Dawn, August 6th, 2024