German cyclist robbed within vicinity of Lahore’s North Cantt police station

A 27-year-old German cyclist was robbed in the vicinity of Lahore’s North Cantonment police station early on Saturday.

A first information report (FIR), a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, was filed at the North Cantonment police station in his complaint under Section 382 (theft after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint in order to the committing of the theft) of the Pakistan Penal Code

It said 27-year-old Florian Berg was robbed at 1:30am when two men ambushed his tent which was set up on a piece of meadow near the street.

The FIR said the suspects rummaged through his bag after he had told them that he had no cash. Berg said he tried to escape but the suspects caught up with him and stole his belongings, including a camera, AirPods, phone, power bank and Rs5,000.

Berg said he was physically assaulted by the two as well.

A statement from the police said Lahore Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Faisal Kamran took notice of the robbery and constituted special teams to probe the matter and arrest the suspects.

It added that the police were also monitoring safe city cameras to identify the robbers and the tourist was provided medical aid at the Punjab Rangers Teaching Hospital.

The DIG said the suspects would be arrested soon and all valuables of the tourist would be recovered.