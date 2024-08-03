Shigar climbers retrieve porter’s body from K-2 after a year

GILGIT: The body of a porter, retrieved from K-2 after one year, was airlifted from the advanced base camp to Shigar, his native village, and buried there.

Alpine Club of Pakistan and the district administration Shigar termed it a historical mission and appreciated the bravery of five local climbers who brought down the body from the K2 death zone.

Renowned climber Naila Kiani had organised the expedition involving the five climbers who retrieved the body of Mohammad Hassan Shigri, who perished last year on K-2.

Dilawar Sadpara, Akbar Hussein Sadpara, Zakir Hussein Sadpara, Mohammed Murad Sadpara and Ali Mohammed Sadpara from Skardu retrieved the body from K-2 on Saturday and brought it to the advanced base camp on Wednesday evening.

Mohammad Hassan Shigri’s body shifted from advanced base camp to his village for burial

This marks the first-ever rescue mission of its kind on K-2 from such an extreme altitude.

Pakistan Army helicopter airlifted the body from the advanced base camp and dropped it at Dassu near his village Tissar of Shigar district on Thursday and handed it over to his family.

His funeral prayer was attended by family members, relatives and a large number of local people.

On July 27 last year, a video clip went viral on social media showing climbers crossing over his body to conquer the peak near the bottleneck of K-2. The kit and gear of the porter had also sparked a debate over his death.

Naila Kiani, in a statement, said: “We really appreciate Pakistan Army’s effort to pick body from ABC and bring it to Dassu free of charge.” Ms Kiani said high altitude workers were normally given cash to purchase kits as part of their salary package.

Karrar Haidri, Secretary of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, said the unprecedented rescue, concluded on July 31 at 6:30pm.

He said this mission was made possible by the heroic efforts of high-altitude climbers, logistical support from Imran Ali and the backing of DC Shigar Waliullah Falahi.

The tragic death of the porter highlighted the urgent need for better training, equipment and ethical standards in mountaineering.

This mission not only aims to provide a dignified burial for the porter but also showcases the exceptional skills and dedication of Pakistani high-altitude workers, underscoring the need for improved mountaineering education and safety protocols.

The mission’s success was further ensured by the army aviation’s support in evacuating his body from the advanced base camp.

“On behalf of the President of the Alpine Club of Pakistan and our members, I extend my heartfelt appreciation to Naila Kiani and her incredible team of mountaineers. Their bravery, dedication and humanitarian spirit in the face of extreme challenges embody the true essence of mountaineering.”

This historic rescue mission on the 70th anniversary of K-2’s first ascent not only honours the memory of Mohammad Hassan Shigri but also sets a new standard for ethical and responsible climbing.

“We are immensely proud of their achievements and commitment to improving mountaineering standards.”

This mission marks a pivotal moment in Pakistani mountaineering history, demonstrating the potential for local climbers to lead and execute high-altitude operations with exceptional skill and integrity.

The deputy commissioner also appreciated the bravery of the climbers, the army and Ms Kiani for making this possible. He said it wass the first time such a rescue operation was conducted on humanitarian ground.

Published in Dawn, August 3rd, 2024