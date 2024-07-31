SHO martyred, 4 dacoits killed in police operation in Rahimyar Khan’s Machaka area

A police official was martyred while four dacoits were killed by the Punjab police during an operation in Rahimyar Khan’s Machaka area on Wednesday.

A statement from the Rahimyar Khan police spokesperson said that Machaka Station House Officer Sub-Inspector Mohammad Ramzan died from a heart attack during the operation while four dacoits of the Shar gang were gunned down.

The Shar gang had virtually established its rule over the riverine area between upper Sindh and southern Punjab and the vast area had been made a ‘no-go area’ for people and security forces as the gang possessed sophisticated heavy weapons.

The gang had been involved in attacks on police, kidnapping for ransom, murders, dacoities, highway robberies and other heinous crimes for long.

The police statement said that a constable was also during the exchange of fire.

It said the police had reached the area to foil a kidnapping for ransom when the dacoits opened fire.

The statement added that the firefight was still under way and more police personnel were called as well with District Police Officer (DPO) Imran Ahmed Malik and Bhong Assistant Superintendent of Police Ayaz Khan also present on the spot.

“The police will ensure the safety of people’s lives and property at all costs. The police will leave no stone unturned to bring the criminal elements to justice,” the statement quoted the DPO as saying.