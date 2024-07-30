JI eyes agitation beyond initial demands

• Naeem warns may not pay next month’s bills after consultations with traders, civil society

• Announces sit-in outside Governor House in Karachi on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI: Jamaat-i-Islami chief Naeemur Rehman on Monday said the sit-in organised at Liaquat Bagh in Rawalpindi was the first phase of their movement as after the acceptance of their demands regarding inflation and inflated power bills, the religio-political party would commence the second phase which would focus on “changing the system”.

The JI leader was addressing the participants of the sit-in as well as the women-led demonstration organised by the party in Rawalpindi on Murree Road where its sit-in has been going on for the past four days despite rain or shine.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman warned that the JI in consultations with traders, industrialists, and civil society would consider the option of not paying the electricity bills for August, fearing those would be even more inflated compared to the July bills.

“Send us bills … not the bombs. We want to pay the bills of electricity which we consumed and will not pay additional taxes,” Mr Rehman reiterated.

He said the party would also stage a sit-in in Karachi outside the Governor House from Wednesday, adding that demonstration would be organised in other provincial capitals as well. The JI chief said that the Rawalpindi sit-in would continue until their demands were met.

Speaking about the demands, he said these included the reduction in electricity bills, end of petroleum levy, availability of edibles at reasonable rates, and taxes on traders and exporters.

“You will accept the demands otherwise, the protest will spread across the country and the government will face difficulties,” he warned.

He said that the independent power plants (IPPs) were sucking the blood of the masses and there was a dire need to conduct a forensic audit of these agreements. “The ministers hoodwinked the people that IPPs would go to the international court if the government terminated the agreement. Most of them getting are charges of international coal for fuel but using sugarcane waste to run their power plants,” he alleged.

He said that it was not possible for people to pay their bills. “Some people sold their jewellery to pay the bills for July but how they will pay bills in August and September? The ministers have turned a blind eye to the issue and are busy in their luxurious lives while getting free electricity and petrol,” he claimed. Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that women comprised 50 per cent of the total population but still their rights were not protected.

“Education is the right of women but they have fewer opportunities to get better education, especially in villages. Landlords and elite class don’t want to give better education in their areas as educated women and men will raise their voices for their rights,” he said. He appreciated the efforts of the JI women’s wing and urged them to play their role in the political party as there was a need to create awareness among the people.

The JI chief also criticised the Punjab government for its plan to hand over as many as 13,000 schools to the private sector and said the government should provide quality education instead of relying on NGOs. “We are in favour of one education system in public and private sector and one syllabus for all,” he said.

Published in Dawn, July 30th, 2024