E-Paper | July 29, 2024

Govt condemns attempt to incite violence against top functionary

Amjad Mahmood Published July 29, 2024 Updated July 29, 2024 09:37am

LAHORE: The government on Sunday vowed to pursue legal action after an office-bearer of a politico-religious group ‘incited violence’ against a top functionary.

The Tehreek-i-Labbaik Paki­stan (TLP) held a series of gatherings in various parts of the country to register their opposition to the judgement in the Mubarak Sani case, which was recently reviewed by the apex court in light of a plea filed by the Punjab government.

At one such gathering outside the Lahore Press Club, where TLP chief Saad Rizvi was also in attendance, vice emir Pir Zaheerul Hasan Shah delivered remarks amounting to incitement of violence against Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa.

Although Shah clarified that he was speaking in a personal capacity, the remarks drew immediate condemnation from official circles.

In a reaction on X (formerly Twitter), Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said there was no room for such statements in Pakistani society, and such remarks would not be tolerated.

He said the Supreme Court decision did not favour any particular group, as was being propagated as the basis for promoting such a hateful narrative. Condemning and rejecting the remarks, he said that this mindset was damaging Pakistan and claimed that there was a political motive behind this false narrative.

Meanwhile, Punjab Infor­mation Minister Azma Bokhari told Dawn the government was actively considering initiating legal action.

Calling the statement “unacceptable”, she said the government would definitely take legal action against the speaker.

“In an environment where many untoward incidents have already taken place, such unfortunate and provocative remarks against the chief justice cannot be tolerated,” she said.

In his condemnation, Pakistan Ulema Council head Tahir Ashrafi said that ulema had always condemned violent sentiments, adding that such remarks would hurt their cause.

When contacted, SSP (Operations) Lahore Tasawwar Iqbal said that the police high command was considering appropriate action against the provocative speech, delivered at the TLP gathering.

In his own remarks at Sunday’s gathering, TLP chief Saad Rizvi demanded that the government file a reference against CJP Isa and bring him before a court of law.

He said that this was their last warning, and after this his party would not call a sit-in, rather they would simply ‘surround the Supreme Court’.

In addition to Saad Rizvi, other TLP leaders present at the Lahore gathering included Allama Ghu­lam Abbas Faizi, Allama Farooqul Hasan Qadri, Sajjad Ahmad Saifi, Hafiz Hafeez Rizvi, divisional president Haji Siddique Rizvi, district leader Usman Muzaffar Naqshbandi, Sheikh Waqas, Advocate Mian Mohsin and others.

Published in Dawn, July 29th, 2024

