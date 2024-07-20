Week-long agony ends as TLP protesters wrap up Faizabad sit-in

(Clockwise from top) Protesters have placed a tree to block Islamabad Expressway near Faizabad Interchange, tents at the main stage are being dismantled while an activist stands next to his belongings after the TLP called off its protest in Islamabad on Friday. — Photos by Mohammad Asim

ISLAMABAD: After a settlement was reached between the federal government and Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), the latter called off its protest sit-in at Faizabad on Friday evening.

In return, the government announced to accelerate support to the Palestinian victims of Israeli atrocities.

The negotiations between the two sides continued for the second day on Friday and the agreement was signed by Adviser to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah and Information Minister Attaullah Tarar at noon. The TLP was represented at the talks by its central leaders Allama Ghulam Abbas Faizi and Dr Shafique Amini.

The key interchange in the twin cities was cleared by the TLP protestors after Friday evening following a charged speech by party chief Hafiz Saad Rizvi during which he announced the success of his followers.

Addressing a news conference, Mr Sanaullah said the TLP will support the government in its efforts for the Palestinian people, adding more consignments of humanitarian aid will be dispatched to Gaza.

“The federal government will continue and boost its efforts to help the Muslims of Palestine and the TLP people will assist the government for this purpose,” he added.

He announced that a shipment of more than 1,000 tonnes of edible items and medicines will be dispatched to Palestine before July 31.

Moreover, Pakistan will accommodate more Palestinian students and make health facilities in Pakistan available for the injured.

Mr Sanaullah said it had also been agreed that the government will provide medical assistance to the people of Palestine and, if possible, will send medical and paramedical staff to treat them.

Injured Palestinians will be brought to Pakistan for their treatment if the Palestinian authority makes such arrangements. He also said our schools and hospitals were open for providing education and medical facilities to the Palestinians.

The PM’s adviser condemned Israel, calling it a terrorist state and slammed its Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a war criminal as per international laws.

He mentioned that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had already raised the issue and condemned Israel’s actions at every forum, including the recent SCO summit at Astana in Kazakhstan.

He said Pakistan will use every possible means to help the Palestinians and condemn Israel as a terrorist country.

He called upon the international community and the Muslim Ummah to hold the Israeli prime minister accountable and bring him to justice.

At the same time, Mr Sanaullah said the government of Pakistan will not use products or services of such companies that may be directly or indirectly abetting Israeli forces in committing war crimes against Palestinians.

He lauded TLP’s passion for the Palestinian people and reiterated the commitment to take every possible step to stop the atrocities against innocent Palestinians.

He also announced that the government had agreed with the TLP to accelerate efforts for the release of Dr Aafia Siddiqui, who is imprisoned in the US.

Published in Dawn, July 20th, 2024