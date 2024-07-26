Govt trying to pit army against masses, PTI: Imran

ISLAMABAD: As the PTI gears up for nationwide protests today (Friday), its founder Imran Khan on Thursday cautioned Chief of the Army Staff Gen Asim Munir that the Shehbaz Sharif-led government was trying to pit the military, PTI and the masses against each other.

The former prime minister also accused the interior and foreign ministers of deliberately staying out of the spotlight, and using the armed forces as their spokespersons.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Home Department and Islamabad’s local administration on Thursday imposed Section 144, an emergency law that bans public gatherings, across the province and the federal capital in anticipation of the nationwide protests.

Imran Khan’s message was conveyed by Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub Khan, after he met the former prime minister in Adiala Jail.

Omar Ayub says Imran wants people to begin preparations for ‘upcoming elections’

Speaking to the media outside a hunger strike camp near the parliament house, Mr Ayub criticised the PML-N’s actions, describing them as disastrous for the country.

“Currently, 90 per cent of Pakistan’s population supports PTI and stands by Imran Khan. The press conference held by the director general of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) should have been conducted by the interior or foreign minister. They have forced the army to act as their spokesperson,” he said.

In response to a question, Omar Ayub said that Imran Khan had urged the public to begin preparations for the upcoming general elections. He announced that PTI would hold countrywide protests today against the price hike and for the release of Mr Khan.

He also said the party was considering a public meeting in Islamabad, to be led by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

Mr Ayub further claimed that Imran Khan appreciated the hunger strike camp and encouraged the nation to remain steadfast, assuring them of eventual success.

He said that Imran Khan intended to approach the court regarding the disappearance of CCTV footage from the May 9 and March 18 incidents.

Published in Dawn, July 26th, 2024