Mother axed to death by son in Shangla

Our Correspondent Published July 25, 2024 Updated July 25, 2024 12:10pm

SHANGLA: A woman was axed to death by her son after a verbal altercation in the Belkanai area of Kana Tehsil, here on Wednesday.

DPO Imran Khan told journalists that Jehan Bar, the brother of the slain woman, informed the police that his sister Mumtaza Bibi was married to Riaz Muhammad about 22 years ago and they were having some domestic disputes.

On the day of the incident, the deceased woman was at her home when her son Akhtar Nawaz, at the instigation of his uncle Muhammad Ayaz, axed her to death, the complainant reported.

According to a preliminary investigation by police, the slain woman had asked accused Akhtar Nawaz not to go out with his uncle, which infuriated him and he attacked his mother with an axe, killing her on the spot.

Police officials said that a case under section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code had been registered at Olandar police station and both the accused were arrested.

Further investigation into the crime is underway, the police added.

Despite the presence of laws in the country, cases of violence against women continue across the country.

Last year, research by Pakistan’s Demographic and Health Survey and the UNFPA showed that 39 per cent of women in Pakistan, between 15 and 49 years, faced abuse, and 80 per cent of married females endured domestic violence. Statistics show that shouting is most prevalent at 76 per cent, with slapping at 52 per cent, pushing 47 per cent, and kicking 40 per cent in physical abuse.

Published in Dawn, July 25th, 2024

