Current nationwide rain spell to continue till July 27: NDMA

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published July 24, 2024 Updated July 24, 2024 10:27am

(Clockwise from top) People hold their nets hoping to catch fish from the water flowing into Korang Nullah in Islamabad; Wasa officials pump rainwater accumulated on Imambara Road while Rescue 1122 personnel stand on the Gawalmandi bridge, keeping an eye on Leh Nullah in Rawalpindi following rain on Tuesday. — Photos by Mohammad Asim &amp; Online
ISLAMABAD: The National Emergency Operation Centre of NDMA on Tuesday warned of strong monsoon currents likely to penetrate from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal in upper regions of Pakistan, resulting in a series of rains across various parts of the country over the next 24 hours.

NDMA said in its statement that the spell was expected to continue until July 27.

Thunderstorms and rain were expected tonight in the coastal areas of Sindh including Karachi, Hyderabad, Umarkot, Mirpur Khas, Nawabshah, Sukkur, Larkana Division, Tharparkar, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Islamkot, and surrounding areas.

NEOC anticipated heavy to moderate rainfall in Rohri and Rahim Yar Khan of southern Punjab, Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur in Azad Kashmir, Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Bajaur, Shangla, Battagram, Buner, Kohat, Bajaur, Mohmand, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Swabi, Nowshera, Mardan, Charsadda, Hangu, Kurram, Waziristan, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, and Dera Ismail Khan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and areas of Gilgit Baltistan.

The rain may cause flood situations in various urban areas, rising water levels in streams and rivers, and landslides in mountainous areas.

NDMA urged all relevant authorities and the public to take necessary precautions to mitigate the potential impacts of flooding and landslides.

NDMA issued instructions to all relevant departments to alert Emergency Response Teams and mobilize resources to ensure a swift response to any situation.

Tourists are advised to avoid travelling to these areas during the forecast period.

NDMA urged the public to remain vigilant and follow instructions from local authorities.

The authority also advised the public to stay informed and download the ‘Pak NDMA Disaster Alert’ mobile app for timely alerts and to closely monitor weather reports.

Heavy rain brings respite from heat

Heavy rain lashed the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad on Tuesday bringing respite from the hot and sweltering weather.

The rain started early in the morning and continued for more than two hours varying from light to heavy intensity.

The Meteorological Department recorded 61 millimetres (mm) of rain at Shamsabad, 41mm at Chaklala and 10mm at Kutcheri in Rawalpindi; 50mm at Zero Point, 6mm at Bokra, 61mm at Saidpur, 20mm at Golra and 4mm at the airport in Islamabad. It forecast more rain in the twin cities during the next 24 hours.

An official said monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal were penetrating into the upper/central parts of the country. A trough of westerly waves is also affecting the upper and central parts of Pakistan.

He said rain-windstorm/thundershowers are expected in Punjab, Islamabad, the Potohar region, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, northeast/south Balochistan and southeast Sindh.

“Isolated heavy fall is also expected at few places in northeast Punjab, Kashmir and upper KP,” he said.

However, the Met Office said heavy falls may generate flash flooding in nullahs/streams of Murree, Galiyat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Malakand, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kurram, Orakzai, Khyber, Mohmand, Nowshera, Swabi, Kashmir, Dera Ghazi Khan, Musakhel, Barkhan, Kohlu and Loralai.

“Urban flooding is also expected in low-lying areas of Punjab and KP till July 24. Landslides may disrupt roads in hilly areas of KP, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.”

A new flood warning system has been installed at Kattarian Bridge on Leh Nullah to record water levels. A flood warning system there was stolen on July 19.

After the prediction of an active monsoon in the current week, the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has imposed a rain emergency.

Wasa Managing Director Saleem Ashraf told Dawn that the water level in Leh Nullah did not increase and at Kattarian, it was 5.5 feet and at five feet in Gawalmandi.

“The pre-alert at Kattarian is 11.4 feet and at Gawalmandi 8.3 feet,” he said, adding the situation was under control.

However, he added, teams were on their toes and cleared rainwater from low-lying areas early in the morning and there was no hurdle in traffic at Committee Chowk underpass and other areas of the city.

Published in Dawn, July 24th, 2024

