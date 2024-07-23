E-Paper | July 23, 2024

PM ‘delays’ cabinet meet to take up PTI ban

Syed Irfan Raza Published July 23, 2024 Updated July 23, 2024 07:49am

ISLAMABAD: An imp­ortant cabinet meeting, which was expected to consider the issue of banning the opposition PTI today (Tuesday), was postponed due to the prime minister’s “hectic schedule”, PM House sources said.

The meeting was called off on Monday even thou­­gh it had been reported that the apex body would deliberate upon the propo­sal that has become a thor­­ny issue for the ruling coalition.

Media reports sugges­ted the cabinet has been asked for approval of proceedings against former president Arif Alvi, former prime minister Imran Khan, and former NA deputy speaker Qasim Suri under Article 6 of the Constitution.

An official told Dawn that Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif has postponed the meeting due to his hectic schedule on Tuesday.

He said the meeting could now be held the next day (Wednesday).

The government has already announced plans to ban PTI from politics and try its leader for sedition, over charges of violating the Constitution.

Last week, Federal Mi­­nister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar told the media that PTI had been involved in anti-state activities since 2014 and was responsible for several deaths on different occasions, especially during protests against the government and state institutions.

The minister had blamed the rival party for the fatality that occurred during a peace rally, held in Bannu last week.

Published in Dawn, July 23rd, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Security concerns
23 Jul, 2024

Security concerns

THE clarification was much needed and, perhaps, could have come sooner. The DG ISPR’s Monday press conference was...
Frankfurt vandalism
23 Jul, 2024

Frankfurt vandalism

THE state needs to seek serious answers from the German authorities regarding the July 20 mob attack targeting...
Stressed cotton economy
23 Jul, 2024

Stressed cotton economy

DECREASING cotton production should be a worry for the government because of its socioeconomic implications. Early...
Population calamity
Updated 22 Jul, 2024

Population calamity

Pakistan can also control its growth rate by following the examples of its peers and implementing functional family planning programmes and campaigns.
Blow to occupation
22 Jul, 2024

Blow to occupation

THE International Court of Justice has delivered a legal blow to the decades-old Israeli occupation of Palestinian...
Seeking Priya Kumari
22 Jul, 2024

Seeking Priya Kumari

PRIYA Kumari — the minor girl who vanished on Ashura in 2021 while serving water at a sabeel in Sukkur district ...