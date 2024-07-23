PM ‘delays’ cabinet meet to take up PTI ban

ISLAMABAD: An important cabinet meeting, which was expected to consider the issue of banning the opposition PTI today (Tuesday), was postponed due to the prime minister’s “hectic schedule”, PM House sources said.
The meeting was called off on Monday even though it had been reported that the apex body would deliberate upon the proposal that has become a thorny issue for the ruling coalition.
Media reports suggested the cabinet has been asked for approval of proceedings against former president Arif Alvi, former prime minister Imran Khan, and former NA deputy speaker Qasim Suri under Article 6 of the Constitution.
An official told Dawn that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has postponed the meeting due to his hectic schedule on Tuesday.
He said the meeting could now be held the next day (Wednesday).
The government has already announced plans to ban PTI from politics and try its leader for sedition, over charges of violating the Constitution.
Last week, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar told the media that PTI had been involved in anti-state activities since 2014 and was responsible for several deaths on different occasions, especially during protests against the government and state institutions.
The minister had blamed the rival party for the fatality that occurred during a peace rally, held in Bannu last week.
Published in Dawn, July 23rd, 2024
