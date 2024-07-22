E-Paper | July 22, 2024

Netanyahu to face US Congress amid Gaza tensions

AFP Published July 22, 2024 Updated July 22, 2024 08:19am

JERUSALEM: Facing intense pressure to quickly cut a ceasefire deal with Hamas in Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is to deliver a landmark speech to the US Congress on Wednesday.

While Netanyahu will become the first foreign leader to address a joint meeting of the two chambers four times, pulling ahead of Britain’s Winston Churchill on three, an expected meeting between Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden is still not confirmed.

Publicly, Biden has voiced strong support for Israel, but he expressed concern over an offensive on the southern city of Rafah in May and for a while suspended deliveries of heavy bombs to Israel.

“Never before has the atmosphere been so fraught,” said Council on Foreign Relations Middle East specialist Steven Cook. “There is clearly tension in the relationship, especially between the White House and the Israeli prime minister,” Cook said in a commentary.

One Jewish senator, Democrat Brian Schatz of Hawaii, announced he would boycott Wednesday’s speech, saying he would not listen to “political rhetoric that will do nothing to bring peace in the region”.

On July 19, the International Court of Justice found Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories “illegal”, months after it called for the country to stop genocide in Gaza.

Published in Dawn, July 22nd, 2024

Gaza invasion
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Population calamity
Updated 22 Jul, 2024

Population calamity

Pakistan can also control its growth rate by following the examples of its peers and implementing functional family planning programmes and campaigns.
Blow to occupation
22 Jul, 2024

Blow to occupation

THE International Court of Justice has delivered a legal blow to the decades-old Israeli occupation of Palestinian...
Seeking Priya Kumari
22 Jul, 2024

Seeking Priya Kumari

PRIYA Kumari — the minor girl who vanished on Ashura in 2021 while serving water at a sabeel in Sukkur district ...
Olympics contingent
21 Jul, 2024

Olympics contingent

FROM 10 in Tokyo the last time, it is now down to seven in Paris, and split across just three disciplines. When...
Grave concerns
21 Jul, 2024

Grave concerns

PUNJAB Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s open assault on the Supreme Court for ruling in favour of the PTI in the...
Civil unrest
Updated 21 Jul, 2024

Civil unrest

The government must start putting out fires instead of fanning more flames.