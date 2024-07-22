Cop martyred in attack on Peshawar check post

PESHAWAR: A policeman was martyred in a suspected militant attack on a police post on the outskirts of the provincial capital late on Saturday night, police said.

Constable Saeedullah was on performing his duty at the Armdu post within the jurisdiction of the Urmar police station when the assailants took a sniper shot about half an hour after midnight.

“It was midnight and there is a possibility that the militants used thermal sights for the attack since it was one shot and headshot,” SP Saddar division Zaman Khan told Dawn.

The funeral, held at the Peshawar’s police headquarters, was attended, among others, by Capital City Police Officer Qasim Ali Khan, SSP Investi­gation Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada, SP Zaman Khan and SP Kamal Hussain.

Woman official survives attack on motorway

On Jan 14, 2023, DSP Sardar Khan along with his two guards embraced martyrdom in a midnight militant attack. Officials believe that it was the first of its kind incident since modern gadgets had been used during the attack to target the police officers within the jurisdiction of the Sarband police station near Peshawar.

In a statement, Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi condemned the attack and paid rich tribute to the martyred policeman.

Expressing his heartfelt condolences to the martyred constable’s family, he said that Constable Saeed had rendered the highest sacrifice by laying down his life while performing his duty.

“We salute the sacrifice of Constable Saeed,” the statement quoted Mr Naqvi as saying.

The sacrifices rendered by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police in the war against terrorism would always be remembered, he added.

The minister emphasised that the nation was united in its resolve against war on terrorism and had shown unwavering determination at every level.

SI survives attack

A sub-inspector of the Motorway Police escaped an assassination attempt when unidentified motorcyclists opened fire at her.

Sub-Inspector Javeria lodged a case with the Risalpur police station in Nowshera district, saying she was on her way on the motorway when one of the two unidentified bikers opened fire at her. The SI said she remained unhurt but windscreen of her car and the vehicle’s body was damaged in the attack.

Police said the incident was being probed.

Teacher found shot dead

A schoolteacher was found shot dead in Tank district late on Saturday.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Meera Jan, a local schoolteacher, who was abducted on Friday. “The teacher was shot in the head,” the police said, adding that the body was shifted to District Headquarters Hospital, Tank for a post-mortem examination.

Later, Amn Jirga members placed his body on a road in protest and demanded that the government and law-enforcing agencies restore peace in the region at any cost.

Irfan Mughal in Dera Ismail Khan also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, July 22nd, 2024