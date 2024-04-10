Cop martyred in shooting on outskirts of Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A police officer was martyred when unidentified attackers targeted him in the Badaber village on the outskirts of provincial capital, late on Monday night, while two militants were killed in an intelligence-based operation in South Waziristan district.

Police said when assistant sub-inspector Maroof Shah was returning home after offering taraveeh prayers at a mosque when he was targeted in Sheikh Muhammadi village on the outskirts of Peshawar.

SSP (Operations) Kashif Zulfiqar said police investigators collected spent bullet casings of 30-bore pistol from the crime scene. He also met the family members of the martyr and assured them that police would ensure arrest of those behind the attack.

Funeral prayers for the martyr ASI were offered at the Malik Saad Shaheed police lines on Tuesday. KP police chief Aktar Hayat Khan, capital city police officer Syed Ashfar Anwar and other senior police and other government officials attended the funeral prayers.

The martyr cop was later laid to rest in his ancestral village.

Two militants killed

Separately, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in South Waziristan district, according to the military’s media wing.

The Inter-Services Public Relations said two militants were killed in an intense fire exchange during the operation.

It said that weapons along with a large quantity of explosives were also recovered from the slain militants, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.

“Sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the ISPR statement added.

Published in Dawn, April 10th, 2024