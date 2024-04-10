DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 10, 2024

Cop martyred in shooting on outskirts of Peshawar

Bureau Report Published April 10, 2024 Updated April 10, 2024 11:47am

PESHAWAR: A police officer was martyred when unidentified attackers targeted him in the Badaber village on the outskirts of provincial capital, late on Monday night, while two militants were killed in an intelligence-based operation in South Waziristan district.

Police said when assistant sub-inspector Maroof Shah was returning home after offering taraveeh prayers at a mosque when he was targeted in Sheikh Muhammadi village on the outskirts of Peshawar.

SSP (Operations) Kashif Zulfiqar said police investigators collected spent bullet casings of 30-bore pistol from the crime scene. He also met the family members of the martyr and assured them that police would ensure arrest of those behind the attack.

Funeral prayers for the martyr ASI were offered at the Malik Saad Shaheed police lines on Tuesday. KP police chief Aktar Hayat Khan, capital city police officer Syed Ashfar Anwar and other senior police and other government officials attended the funeral prayers.

The martyr cop was later laid to rest in his ancestral village.

Two militants killed

Separately, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in South Waziristan district, according to the military’s media wing.

The Inter-Services Public Relations said two militants were killed in an intense fire exchange during the operation.

It said that weapons along with a large quantity of explosives were also recovered from the slain militants, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.

“Sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the ISPR statement added.

Published in Dawn, April 10th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Saudi investment
Updated 10 Apr, 2024

Saudi investment

The state has to address barriers that stand in the way of attracting foreign investment, and create a pro-business environment.
Charity for change
10 Apr, 2024

Charity for change

PAKISTANIS are large-hearted people who empty their pockets at the slightest hint of another’s need. The Stanford...
Walton land allegations
10 Apr, 2024

Walton land allegations

THE allegations of corruption and violation of rules in the sale of Lahore’s Walton airport land by the Civil...
World Bank’s advice
Updated 09 Apr, 2024

World Bank’s advice

The next IMF programme will be far tougher than any other Pakistan has embarked on in the past.
Middle East heat
09 Apr, 2024

Middle East heat

America must communicate to Israel that further provocations, particularly targeting sovereign states, will be unacceptable.
Killing fields
09 Apr, 2024

Killing fields

PERHAPS rankled by the daily flood of grisly news — murders, armed robberies, muggings and kidnappings — and...