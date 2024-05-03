DAWN.COM Logo

Cop martyred, another injured over ticket dispute in KP’s Mansehra: police

Umar Bacha Published May 3, 2024 Updated May 3, 2024 07:22pm
A photo of Motor Mobile Patrolling Officer Aamir who was martyred on Friday. — KP Police
A highway policeman was martyred and another was injured on Friday over a dispute on a challan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mansehra, according to the police.

A statement from the KP police spokesperson said the incident took place at Mansehra’s Bedra Interchange when Motor Mobile Patrolling Officer Aamir was martyred and Constable Naveed was injured when a suspect opened fire after a being served a traffic challan.

The statement added that Mansehra District Police Officer (DPO) Shafiullah Gandapur visited the site as soon as he was informed and was briefed on the incident.

It added that the police traced the vehicle after gaining information and had identified the culprits along with obtaining their phone numbers.

The statement said blockades were established at all entry and exit points of the district upon the DPO’s orders and the culprits would be arrested soon.

Earlier this week, gunmen killed a policeman escorting a polio team in Bajaur’s Mamund tehsil.

On Sunday, two railway constables were martyred while five people — including a police inspector — were injured after the police clashed with the staff of a private shopping mall over a land dispute on Nowshera Road in Mardan.

