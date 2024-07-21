Users across Pakistan face ‘disruption’ in WhatsApp services

ISLAMABAD: Wha­ts­App users across Pakistan faced issues in sending media files through the messaging app while connected to mobile data, on Saturday.

The telecom regulator, Pakistan Telecomm­unication Authority (PTA), issued no statement on the issue, while cellular mobile operators (CMOs) also claimed they had not received any complaints.

There were reports that users were unable to upload media files while connected to mobile data, but voice messages and video files could be sent and viewed through Wi-Fi connections.

Experts linked the issue to the suspected installation and testing of the firewall to keep a check on the internet.

Published in Dawn, July 21st, 2024