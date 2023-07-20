DAWN.COM Logo

WhatsApp messaging disruption resolved, Meta says

Reuters Published July 20, 2023 Updated July 20, 2023 08:14am

Meta Platforms said it had restored WhatsApp connectivity issues after thousands of users globally reported problems accessing the messaging app on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

“We’re back, happy chatting!” the Whatsapp Twitter account posted in a tweet.

The company had earlier said it was experiencing disruptions “receiving incoming messages and message delivery on Whatsapp,” according to Meta’s status dashboard.

At one point, there were more than 37,000 incidents of people in the United States reporting issues with the messaging service, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Meanwhile, more than 177,000 users reported issues with WhatsApp in the United Kingdom and nearly 15,000 said they faced trouble while using the messaging app in India.

