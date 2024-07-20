E-Paper | July 20, 2024

Justice Kayani warns of registering FIR against police chief in missing person case

Malik Asad Published July 20, 2024 Updated July 20, 2024 07:35am
The photo shows Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani. — photo courtesy IHC website
The photo shows Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani. — photo courtesy IHC website

ISLAMABAD: Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday warned registration of FIR against the Inspector General of Islamabad Police Ali Nasir Rizvi in a missing person case.

IHC Justice Kayani was hearing the petition seeking recovery of Samiullah who went missing from the jurisdiction of Sangjani Police Station of Islamabad.

The court has set a three days deadline for the recovery of Samiullah and warned that he would order registration of FIR against the IG Islamabad if the missing person was not returned home.

During the hearing of the petition, the court inquired about the progress in traciing the missing person, and asked the police whether they examinedthe CCTV footage.

The counsel for the petitioner told the court that Safe City cameras could not provide any lead to the abduction. However, CCTV cameras installed nearby a building identified a vehicle that was apparently involved in the alleged abduction and was seen in the Red Zone near the residences of the Supreme Court judges.

“Do you want to say, he was abducted by a judge?” asked Justice Kayani.

The lawyer replied that he was not suggesting that, however, the vehicle roamed around the Red Zone for a couple of days.

Assistant attorney general informed the court that the vehicle in question was not found in Islamabad.

Justice Kayani remarked that the vehicle may be with some law enforcement agency, as it is not possible that someone from Afghanistan abducted the detenu.

He observed that whoever took him in the custody must produce him before the magistrate in case of his involvement in any criminal activity.

The judge remarked that the police was responsible for tracing the missing person and if they fail to perform their job, the court would held IG responsible and act against him accordingly.

Further hearing in this matter has been adjourned till July 22. Since Justice Kayani was proceeding on summer vacation next week, the case was transferred to another bench for hearing.

Published in Dawn, July 20th, 2024

Missing Persons
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Royal tantrum
Updated 20 Jul, 2024

Royal tantrum

The PML-N's confrontational stance and overt refusal to respect courts orders on arguably flimsy pretexts is a dangerous sign.
Bangladesh chaos
20 Jul, 2024

Bangladesh chaos

CHAOS has engulfed Dhaka, as well as other parts of Bangladesh, over the past few days. Anti-government protests had...
Fitch’s estimate
20 Jul, 2024

Fitch’s estimate

FITCH seems to be more optimistic about Pakistan accelerating its economic growth rate to 3.2pc during this fiscal...
Misplaced priorities
Updated 19 Jul, 2024

Misplaced priorities

The government must call its APC at the earliest and invite all stakeholders to take part; this matter cannot be delayed further.
Oman terror attack
19 Jul, 2024

Oman terror attack

THE normally peaceful sultanate of Oman was shaken by sectarian terrorism on Monday when militants belonging to the...
Urban flooding
19 Jul, 2024

Urban flooding

THE provincial authorities have been taking precautionary measures, or so we have been told, to cope with emergency...