Justice Kayani warns of registering FIR against police chief in missing person case

ISLAMABAD: Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday warned registration of FIR against the Inspector General of Islamabad Police Ali Nasir Rizvi in a missing person case.

IHC Justice Kayani was hearing the petition seeking recovery of Samiullah who went missing from the jurisdiction of Sangjani Police Station of Islamabad.

The court has set a three days deadline for the recovery of Samiullah and warned that he would order registration of FIR against the IG Islamabad if the missing person was not returned home.

During the hearing of the petition, the court inquired about the progress in traciing the missing person, and asked the police whether they examinedthe CCTV footage.

The counsel for the petitioner told the court that Safe City cameras could not provide any lead to the abduction. However, CCTV cameras installed nearby a building identified a vehicle that was apparently involved in the alleged abduction and was seen in the Red Zone near the residences of the Supreme Court judges.

“Do you want to say, he was abducted by a judge?” asked Justice Kayani.

The lawyer replied that he was not suggesting that, however, the vehicle roamed around the Red Zone for a couple of days.

Assistant attorney general informed the court that the vehicle in question was not found in Islamabad.

Justice Kayani remarked that the vehicle may be with some law enforcement agency, as it is not possible that someone from Afghanistan abducted the detenu.

He observed that whoever took him in the custody must produce him before the magistrate in case of his involvement in any criminal activity.

The judge remarked that the police was responsible for tracing the missing person and if they fail to perform their job, the court would held IG responsible and act against him accordingly.

Further hearing in this matter has been adjourned till July 22. Since Justice Kayani was proceeding on summer vacation next week, the case was transferred to another bench for hearing.

Published in Dawn, July 20th, 2024