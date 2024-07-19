Pakistan offers Oman support in eliminating terrorism following Shia mosque attack

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday offered support to Oman in eliminating terrorism while condemning the recent attack on an Imam Bargah in Muscat that claimed six lives and injured more than 30 people, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

The statement was made during a courtesy visit by the Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman, Fahad Sulaiman Khalaf Al Kharusi, to PM Shehbaz at the Prime Minister’s House today.

Earlier this week, Omani police confirmed that six people, including four Pakistani nationals, lost their lives in the attack while more than 30 sustained injuries. On Thursday, they added that three suspects — all brothers and Omani nationals — adhering to “misguided ideas” were behind the attack and were killed upon resisting security forces.

PM Shehbaz strongly condemned the attack while appreciating Oman’s swift response and cooperation with Pakistan in the repatriation of the dead bodies and treatment of the injured. The premier also offered support to Oman in dealing with terrorism.

“The Prime Minister said Pakistan had itself been the victim of terrorism for the past several decades,” the statement said. “He offered Pakistan’s support to Oman in dealing with the menace of terrorism, which must be eliminated in all its forms.”

During the meeting, the prime minister also conveyed his good wishes for Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, stating that Oman and Pakistan “enjoyed close, brotherly ties with a shared history, faith, and culture”.

The prime minister also “expressed Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries, particularly in trade, investment, energy, and defense,” the PMO statement added.

In the past, Pakistan has offered neighboring Afghanistan help in eliminating suspected terrorist safe havens in its border areas.