E-Paper | July 17, 2024

‘Tense, chaotic, and horrific’: eyewitness describes scenes during Oman attack

Monitoring Desk Published July 17, 2024 Updated July 17, 2024 08:44am
A FILE photo of the Al Wadi Al Kabir area, west of Oman’s capital Muscat, where four Pakistanis were among those killed in a rare attack on an imambargah, police said on Tuesday.—AFP
A FILE photo of the Al Wadi Al Kabir area, west of Oman’s capital Muscat, where four Pakistanis were among those killed in a rare attack on an imambargah, police said on Tuesday.—AFP

“THE HALL of the mosque was packed with hundreds of worshippers and the atmosphere was heavy with tension as the sound of panicked, laboured breathing grew louder. The relentless firing of bullets echoed for over an hour, eventually becoming sporadic, but for nearly three hours, death loomed over us.”

This is how a Pakistani eyewitness trapped inside the imambargah in Oman’s Al Wadi Al Kabir described their ordeal during the attack that unfolded on Monday night, the Times of Oman reported.

The witness related how he was among a group of worshippers who had gathered at the imambargah on the night of the ninth day of the Islamic month of Muharram.

“We usually pray during this mourning period. We had concluded our prayers around 10:30pm, and then were planning to proceed to Muttrah for the rest of the night to continue with the mourning rituals,” he said.

Pakistani envoy says he received calls from people trapped inside imambargah who were ‘crying, asking for help’

According to the eyewitness, there were nearly 500 to 600 people in the courtyard when they first heard sounds that resembled fireworks. “My friend and I were puzzled, wondering why there would be fireworks. Before we could comprehend the severity of the situation, cries of ‘Bhaago, Bhaago [run, run]’ filled the air.”

The crowd rushed inside the imambargah, cramming into the hall. People were flooding in from both entrances as the deafening noise of continuous gunfire made it clear these were bullets, he said.

“I noticed a six-year-old child, injured amidst the hail of bullets fired from a higher position. His father held him tightly, and soon I saw another injured worshipper,” the witness recalled, his voice trembling.

“The firing went on for more than an hour and a half… We were instructed to stay silent in the hall. In that moment of despair, I messaged my friend, thinking I might not live to see the dawn… I told my friend to inform my brother in Pakistan if I didn’t survive,” he said.

The witness described his experience as “tense, chaotic, and horrific”.

He described feeling “like hostages” for nearly two to three hours before Royal Oman Police (ROP) officers finally made their way into the building.

According to the Times of Oman, the man seemed visibly shaken when he was interviewed on Tuesday.

‘Crying, asking for help’

Quoting Pakistan’s ambassador in Muscat, Imran Ali, BBC Urdu reported that the imambargah in the Al Wadi Al Kabir area was frequented by Pakistani, Indian and Bangladeshi nations. Around 40pc of Oman’s population consists of expatriates, and according to the ambassador, is home to around 400,000 Pakistanis.

He described the incident as a terrorist attack, saying that worshippers, including women and children, were held hostage inside for around three hours.

Mr Ali said that during the attack, he was in contact with some of the Pakistanis trapped inside. “They were crying and asking for help.”

Speaking to Times of Oman, the ambassador said the Pakistan embassy has been on high alert, providing all possible assistance to affected its citizens.

He said the embassy was working to facilitate the early repatriation of the four bodies of deceased Pakistanis.

Meanwhile, Al Wadi Al Kabir area remained cordoned off on Tuesday, with access to the imambargah restricted. AFP reported that even journalists were unable to access the area.

Published in Dawn, July 17th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

On writing

On writing

Rafia Zakaria
There is no ceremony or ritual that marks any person as a writer except the simple yet unimaginably significant act of starting to write.

Editorial

A way forward
Updated 17 Jul, 2024

A way forward

Before political leaders inflict more damage, they must give talks a chance.
Export delusions
17 Jul, 2024

Export delusions

THE trade ministry’s ‘plan’ to almost double exports to $60bn over the next three years is nothing more than...
Diversity in UK politics
17 Jul, 2024

Diversity in UK politics

THE recent UK elections have ushered in the most diverse parliament in the nation’s history. Under the leadership...
Banning PTI
Updated 16 Jul, 2024

Banning PTI

It appears that the govt and its backers within the establishment have still not realised that they are in uncharted territory.
Nato at 75
16 Jul, 2024

Nato at 75

EMERGING from the ashes of World War II, and locked in confrontation with the Soviet-led Communist bloc for over ...
Non-stop massacres
16 Jul, 2024

Non-stop massacres

Netanyahu is cunningly pretending to talk peace while mercilessly pounding Gaza. What is clear is that a return to pre-Oct 7 status quo is impossible.