PIA to resume direct flights from Quetta to Jeddah

Imtiaz Ali | Abdullah Zehri Published July 18, 2024 Updated July 18, 2024 07:14pm
View of a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger plane, taken through a glass panel, at Islamabad International Airport, Pakistan October 3, 2023. — Reuters
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Thursday announced that it will resume direct flights from Quetta to the Saudi Arabian capital of Jeddah from next month, a spokesperson for the carrier confirmed.

The news comes as PIA goes through the process of privatisation. The privatisation of the loss-making state-owned enterprises has long been on the International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s list of recommendations for the country, which is seeking to strike a deal with the fund for a longer-term bailout this month.

The privatisation commission pre-qualified six consortiums for bidding in June and expects to conclude the privatisation process soon.

PIA’s sales officer for Hajj and Umrah coordination, Shabbir Tareen, told Dawn.com today that the airline would launch direct flights between the two cities by August 6 next month.

“[Up to] 340 passengers could be taken from Quetta to Jeddah within a week through two flights,” he said, stating that the flights between the two cities were discontinued after the coronavirus pandemic halted travelling.

Moreover, due to construction work being done on the runway of the airport, foreign flights could not be launched, he added.

He added that with the reintroduction of direct flights from Quetta to the Kingdom, Umrah pilgrims will be able to avoid the hassle of going to Islamabad, Karachi, or Lahore first.

Balochistan Governor Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhail — according to a statement issued by his public relations officer — appreciated the resumption of direct flights between the cities, adding that the decision was a “people-friendly” one and that it was “highly commendable”.

“Pakistan International Airlines is resuming direct flights from Quetta to Jeddah for Umrah [pilgrims] from August 6,” the governor said.

“With this good initiative, the people of the entire province will get rid of the compulsion to go to Islamabad, Karachi, or Lahore before going to Saudi Arabia,” he said.

“I would like to express my gratitude to the Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif and his entire team and the PIA officials,” he added.

