PPP affirms support for govt, cabinet decisions amid PTI ban controversy

The PPP secretary general on Thursday said that the party has decided to “stand with the federal cabinet’s decisions”, days after a few senior party members decried the government’s announcement to ban the PTI.

Earlier this week, the federal government announced that it had decided to ban the party and seek Article 6 proceedings against its founder Imran Khan, ex-president Dr Arif Alvi, and former National Assembly (NA) deputy speaker Qasim Suri.

The move appeared to be an attempt to prevent the PTI from becoming the single largest party in the NA as the announcement was made on the heels of relief given to the party by the top court in the case of the reserved seats as well as to the party chief in the Iddat case.

The announcement attracted flak from across the political spectrum, with stakeholders from different parties terming the move “undemocratic.” Several senior PPP leaders also opposed the move, with former senators Raza Rabbani and Farhatullah Babar openly criticising the idea.

On the other hand, PPP stalwart Khursheed Shah said the party’s leadership — despite being part of the ruling coalition — was not taken on board regarding the decision.

Later, however, the PPP distanced itself from the statements of its senior members, terming them “personal opinions”, highlighting that the issue had not been discussed at any level within the party.

On Thursday, PPP Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bokhari once again clarified the party’s stance, solidifying its status as the government’s ally.

“PPP stands with the government and will endorse the decisions of the federal cabinet,” Bokhari told Dawn.com over the phone.

“We are allies of the federal government, and even if differences of opinion emerged within the party on a particular issue, it was treated as their own viewpoint and has nothing to do with the party’s policies.”

Deputy Prime Minister, Ishaq Dar had said on Tuesday that no conclusive decision was made yet regarding the announcement to ban the PTI, adding that such a step would only be decided by the leadership and its allies.