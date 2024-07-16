E-Paper | July 16, 2024

Blasts, gunfire rock Bannu as terrorists storm check post

Ghulam Mursalin Marwat Published July 16, 2024 Updated July 16, 2024 08:44am
Men riding a bike turn back from a roadblock as they watch smoke rising, following an explosion after suspected militants attempted to storm the Bannu cantonment, on Monday.—AFP
Men riding a bike turn back from a roadblock as they watch smoke rising, following an explosion after suspected militants attempted to storm the Bannu cantonment, on Monday.—AFP

• ‘Timely response averts major disaster’ but firing continues, officials say
• Casualties feared amid reports of damages to homes, shops

LAKKI MARWAT: An attempt by ‘terrorists’ to infiltrate the cantonment area in Bannu city was ‘foiled’ through a timely response by security forces on Monday morning, officials said.

However, a clearance drive launched in the area after the attack was still underway, with sporadic gunfire being reported from the area until late in the night.

Sources said that four security personnel were martyred, while scores others, including civilians, had suffered injuries.

No official statement, however, was issued by the military’s media wing.

Earlier in the morning, militants stormed a check post adjacent to a supply depot, officials said, adding that bombers hit the boundary wall of the cantonment near the depot in their attempt to force their entry but security forces besieged them.

“Two suicide bombers attacked the check post initially and then a few others managed to enter, but they were besieged,” the officials said.

They stated that security personnel were fully alert and engaged the militants foiling the attack with a timely response, adding that soldiers fought bravely.

The officials said that security forces launched a clearance and sanitisation drive in the area following the attack, but gunshots continued to ring out till filing of this report.

A police official said they increased patrolling in urban and rural localities of Bannu district after the explosion, adding that roads leading to the cantonment were sealed as part of measures to avert any loss to citizens during the exchange of fire between security forces and militants.

Locals said the magnitude of the blast could be judged from the fact that it was heard far and wide in the area. A resident said he heard the explosion in Domel town, some 15km from Bannu city. They said they saw black smoke billowing above the site and also heard gunshots in the cantonment area.

The residents said the blast caused damage to nearby houses and shops, smashed windowpanes and blew up shutters of outlets.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terrorist activities in the past year, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, after the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

Published in Dawn, July 16th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Banning PTI
Updated 16 Jul, 2024

Banning PTI

It appears that the government and its backers within the establishment have still not realised that they are in uncharted territory.
Nato at 75
16 Jul, 2024

Nato at 75

EMERGING from the ashes of World War II, and locked in confrontation with the Soviet-led Communist bloc for over ...
Non-stop massacres
16 Jul, 2024

Non-stop massacres

THE massacre of innocents continues in the killing fields of Gaza, as most of the world looks away. Moreover, many ...
Afghan challenge
Updated 15 Jul, 2024

Afghan challenge

Foreign states must emphasise to the Afghan Taliban diplomatic recognition and trade relations all depend on greater counterterrorism efforts.
‘Complete’ justice
15 Jul, 2024

‘Complete’ justice

NOW that the matter of PTI’s reserved seats stands resolved, there are several equally pressing issues pertaining...
Drug fog
15 Jul, 2024

Drug fog

THE country has an old drug problem. While the menace has raged across divides of class and gender, successive ...