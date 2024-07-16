PPP leader Mir Nasibullah Marri expects SC to return lost seat

QUETTA: PPP leader Mir Nasibullah Marri on Monday claimed that public mandate was forcibly snatched as his election victory on Balochistan Assembly’s seat, PB-9 Kohlu, was converted into defeat through rigging.

Speaking at a gathering of party workers and tribal elders in Kohlu, the former provincial minister announced he would not allow anyone to deprive people of their mandate and fight a legal battle for his rights.

He expressed hope for justice from the Supreme Court and the Election Commission of Pakistan, where his case is currently under review.

Mr Marri said the people of Kohlu had overwhelmingly supported him, but results were “manipulated” overnight to declare the unsuccessful candidate as winner.

“State institutions stand alongside our people … we have been targeted by terrorists because we proudly raise Pakistan’s flag,” Mr Marri claimed.

“If justice is not done to 6,200 people of Kohlu, then we will take the next step,” the PPP leader said.

However, he emphasised his opposition to violence in politics and affirmed his commitment to peaceful advocacy for rights.

