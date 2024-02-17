DAWN.COM Logo

PPP to issue white paper on poll ‘rigging’

Bureau Report Published February 17, 2024

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Peoples Party has expressed serious concern over the results of Feb 8 elections and announced to issue a white paper about the alleged rigging in entire electoral process soon.

In a statement issued here on Friday, PPP provincial president Syed Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha claimed that his party candidates had been defeated through rigging in many places. He alleged the results of PPP candidates had been changed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The PPP leader said that his party would soon announce next line of action after a call from the party leadership to start protests. He alleged the election staff had changed the results by taking huge bribes from the well-off people.

“During the party’s central executive committee meeting, I had expressed serious reservations about the results of the elections. We will raise voice about these issues at every forum,” he said.

Ali Shah Bacha said PPP didn’t want to create political chaos in the country because it would lead to more instability. He said party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari deserved to lead the nation as prime minister, but he didn’t accept the offer in the ‘larger national interest’.

Ali Bacha also expressed his surprise at the meeting between Tehreek-i-Insaf leaders and Maulana Fazlur Rehman and said that the JUI-F chief was major beneficiary of the no-confidence motion against former prime minister Imran Khan.

He said the JUI-F chief had started baseless propaganda against the PPP leadership. He said the archrivals PTI and JUI-F had forgotten their differences for self-interests. He claimed that PPP was the only national political party, which had representation in all the provinces.

Published in Dawn, February 17th, 2024

