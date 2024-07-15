E-Paper | July 15, 2024

Security forces foil terrorist attack in Bannu: state media

Tahir Khan | Dawn.com Published July 15, 2024 Updated July 15, 2024 12:49pm

Security forces on Monday foiled a terrorist attack in the Bannu cantonment area, Radio Pakistan reported.

Per the report, terrorists attempted to enter the high-security cantonment area by detonating an explosive-laden vehicle on the road linking the outer wall of the cantonment with the supply depot.

“Security forces foiled the terrorists’ attempt by taking timely action […] and have started a clearance operation,” the report said.

Area locals told Dawn.com that they heard two explosions near the cantonment at about 4:40 a.m.

They said houses and shops located near the site of the explosions were damaged following the blasts, adding that casualties are feared.

More details are awaited from officials. Dawn.com has reached out to local administration.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities in the past year, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan after the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

Last week, Islamabad once again ruled out the possibility of any talks with the TTP and reiterated that Kabul must act against terrorists operating on its soil.

According to an annual security report issued by the Centre for Research and Security Studies, Pakistan saw 1,524 violence-related fatalities and 1,463 injuries from 789 terror attacks and counter-terror operations in 2023 — marking a record six-year high.

KP and Balochistan were the primary centres of violence, accounting for over 90 per cent of all fatalities and 84 per cent of attacks, including incidents of terrorism and security forces operations.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

