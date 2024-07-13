Three security men martyred in KP targeted attacks

LAKKI MARWAT/KHYBER/SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: Five people, including three security men, lost their lives in different incidents across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday and Friday, according to officials.

In Janikhel town of Bannu district late on Thursday night, two Frontier Constabulary men were martyred in a targeted attack.

A police official who confirmed the incident said armed assailants opened fire on soldiers who had come to their native area on leave.

“It is an incident of target killing,” he said, adding that the attackers escaped the area after the incident.

FC personnel and cop were on leave in their native areas; two bodies recovered from South Waziristan

Police have launched a search operation to arrest the attackers.

The deceased were identified as Akhtar Ali, 32, and Sulaiman, 33. Their bodies were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Bannu.

In another attack, Constable Israr Ahmad embraced martyrdom when gunmen riding a motorcycle opened fire at him near Khan Kalim Stop in Bar Qambarkhel area of tehsil Bara, according to local police.

The martyred constable was on his way home to spend the holidays.

The police have initiated a search operation in the area and established additional checkpoints in different parts of Bara to arrest the assailants.

Later, the funeral of Constable Ahmad was offered at the Police Training Centre, Shah Kas, and was attended by local police officials, relatives, and locals.

Two bodies discovered

Two men also lost their lives in separate incidents in Lower and Upper South Waziristan districts.

Officials said that Haider Khan Meh­so­­od, who was abducted on Thursday night from the Upper South Waziristan district, was shot dead by unknown persons.

Upper South Waziristan District Police Officer Malik Habib told Dawn that the victim was kidnapped by unknown armed persons from the limits of Sararogha police station in the Litta area.

He said the victim’s body was handed over to his relatives, and an investigation has been launched into the incident.

In the Birmal Tehsil of Lower South Waziristan district, a bullet-riddled body was found in the drain.

The victim was later identified as Musa Khan Ada Khel Wazir hailing from the Landi Doag area of the tehsil.

According to police sources, the victim was shot before his body was dumped.

The attacks have been reported days after four army personnel were martyred in exchanges of fire with terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Waziristan districts on Tuesday, a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Published in Dawn, July 13th, 2024