Ailing Samina Baig abandons K2 expedition

Samina Baig.—File

GILGIT: Renowned climber Samina Baig, who was on an expedition to summit the world’s second highest peak K2, was evacuated from the base camp after she fell ill, on Saturday.

Hailing from Shimshal Valley, Samina Baig is the first Pakistani female mountaineer to summit the world’s highest peak Everest and K2.

She has also claimed Nanga Parbat, and the Seven Summits in seven continents.

Currently, Samina Baig was part of an eight-member Pakistan-Italy joint women’s K2 expedition team.

Led by Agostino Da Polenza and Samina Baig, the team comprises four members each from the two countries.

The expedition team reached the K2 base camp on June 28.

Mehboob Ali, brother of Samina Baig, told Dawn that the team members were acclimatising themselves at the base camp when she fell seriously ill, adding that she developed severe breathing problems.

He said that Italian doctors treated her and gave her medicine, but her condition deteriorated.

Subsequently, he said, the expedition organisers requested the army aviation officials to provide a helicopter to evacuate her to Skardu as there is a one-week trek from the base camp to Skardu.

“We waited for the helicopter evacuation for three days, but despite completing all the requirements for evacuation Askari Aviation [the only service provider available in Pakistan] could not carry out the rescue operation citing weather conditions,” he claimed.

On Friday, a doctor assessed Samina Baig’s condition and reported that it was deteriorating rapidly.

The team had to make the difficult decision to evacuate her with human assistance and by employing a horse, her brother said.

He said she had been provided bottled oxygen to help her breathe.

The team reached Concordia on Saturday and is expected to reach Payu on Sunday.

“Usually it takes one week to reach Skardu,” he said, adding that the team was walking day and night to ensure Ms Baig received the medical attention as early as possible.

Published in Dawn, July 7th, 2024