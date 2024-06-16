Punjab PDMA issues alert as rains likely during Eid days

LAHORE: The city braced for heatwave as temperatures soared on Saturday while the meteorological department has expected rain after Eidul Azha.

In response to the escalating temperatures, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has issued an alert to the administration regarding the weather situation.

According to the PDMA spokesperson, the weather will remain extremely hot and dry in most parts of Punjab from June 16 to 18. From June 18 to 22, there are chances of gusty winds and thundershowers in most of the districts of the province. Rains are predicted in south Punjab during June 20 to 22.

PDMA DG Irfan Ali Kathia issued instructions to the administration to remain alert and said that citizens must keep the weather situation in mind while preparing for Eidul Azha. Be sure to get weather updates for tourism purposes during the Eid holidays. Carry the necessary equipment before traveling to mountainous areas.

Rescue organisations and district administration remain on alert even during the Eid holidays. Instructions have been issued to provide all possible facilities to the tourists.

DG Mr Kathia further said that citizens should stay in safe places to avoid lightning.

Do not go to open places during lightning and stormy conditions. In case of emergency contact PDMA Helpline 1129 or Rescue 1122.

According to the meteorological department, the current temperature of the city has been recorded at 37 degree Celsius, with the maximum temperature expected to reach up to 43 degrees. The humidity level in the air has been recorded at 36 per cent.

The experts expressed concerns about a heatwave gripping the city on Saturday and advised the citizens to take precautionary measures.

Lahore was also ranked fourth in the global air pollution index, while a significant decrease in pollution levels has been observed, with the Air Quality Index recorded at 159. On Syed Maratib Ali Road, it is 195, and at Thokar Niaz Beg, it is 149.

On the other hand, rain is predicted on the second day of Eidul Azha.

According to the meteorological department, moist winds from the Arabian Sea are likely to enter the upper and central regions of the country. From June 18, moist winds entering the western regions of the country may bring rain in various districts of Gilgit, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad, Balochistan, and Sindh. Between June 18 and June 22, there is a possibility of strong winds and thunderstorms with rain in Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, with heavy rainfall expected in some places in Kashmir. From June 16 to June 18, KP is expected to experience very hot and dry weather.

The meteorological department also stated that from June 18 to June 22, there is a possibility of intermittent rain with dust storms and thunderstorms in Chitral and Abbottabad. During this period, most areas of Balochistan are expected to remain very hot and dry.

Between June 18 and 22, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, and Galyat may experience dust storms along with thunderstorms and rain in some places. From June 20 to 22, Bahawalpur, Multan, and Khanewal can expect dust storms along with thunderstorms and rain.

According to the meteorological department, from June 20 to 22, there is a possibility of rain with dust storms and thunderstorms in Quetta Zhob, Dera Bugti Bahar Khan. Most areas of Sindh are expected to remain very hot and dry from June 17 to 20. From June 21 to 22, heavy rainfall is expected in Sukkur and Jacobabad along with dust storms.

Weather forecasters have issued a warning that due to dust storms and thunderstorms, daily life routines may be affected along with potential damage to weak infrastructure. There is a possibility of a reduction in the intensity of the severe heatwave from June 19 to 22. All relevant authorities have been directed to stay alert during the heatwave.

Published in Dawn, June 16th, 2024