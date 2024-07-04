Today's Paper | July 04, 2024

Lahore’s Children’s Hospital replaces sick baby boy with dead girl

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published July 4, 2024 Updated July 4, 2024 10:17am

LAHORE: In what appeared to be a disturbing incident, the Children’s Hospital has reportedly exchanged a “male infant with a dead baby girl” and handed over the body to the parents, making them move to the police for action against the medics for ‘committing a crime’.

An official said that a four-day-old sick baby boy was brought by his parents to the hospital some days back for treatment.

During the treatment, he said, the doctors had declared that the baby died of complications and handed over his body to his father, Irfan, who later took it to his native city Gujranwala for burial.

The official said the matter took a surprise turn when Irfan came back along with the body of a baby girl and told the hospital administration that he had brought his son to the Children’s Hospital for treatment instead of the girl.

The citizen’s claim left the hospital authorities in utter shock and they immediately issued directions to inquire into the matter. Later, it transpired that the baby boy had reportedly gone ‘missing’, the official said.

In his complaint filed with the Naseerabad police station, he unveiled the above-mentioned story saying that the hospital management replaced his baby boy with the dead body of the girl.

He asked the police to lodge a case against the hospital’s managerial officials and the doctors concerned for committing the crime and demanded the recovery of his son. Meanwhile, the Punjab Health Department took notice of the incident and constituted an inquiry committee comprising three senior doctors of the Children’s Hospital.

The committee was directed to probe the matter at the earliest and submit a report to bring facts to the public.

Published in Dawn, July 4th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Elusive justice
Updated 04 Jul, 2024

Elusive justice

Till the Pakistani justice system institutionalises the fundamental principles of justice, it cannot fulfil its responsibilities.
High food prices
04 Jul, 2024

High food prices

THAT the country’s exports of raw food rose by 37pc in the last financial year over the previous one is a welcome...
Paralysis in academia
04 Jul, 2024

Paralysis in academia

LIKE all other sectors, higher education is not immune to the debilitating financial crisis that is currently ...
Orwellian state
Updated 03 Jul, 2024

Orwellian state

Implementing a system to spy on one’s own people is a perverse abuse of power and should be stopped forthwith.
Coping with disaster
03 Jul, 2024

Coping with disaster

THE monsoons are practically upon us, bringing with them the fear of urban flooding, flash floods, and accompanying...
Jail security
Updated 03 Jul, 2024

Jail security

If those convicted of murder, rape or terrorism are able to break free, it will not reflect well on the competence of our criminal justice system.