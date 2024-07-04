Karachi’s feels-like temperature surges to 55°C

KARACHI: The city continued to experience hot and humid weather conditions on Wednesday as maximum temperature reached to 37.1° Celsius with 65 per cent relative humidity.

Officials said that the feels-like temperature surged to 55°C in the city.

According to the Met Department’s forecast, the weather will remain cloudy but hot and humid conditions are likely to prevail on Thursday (today) with maximum temperature ranging between 35-37°C.

Humidity levels are expected to range between 70 to 80pc in the morning and 55 to 65pc in the evening.

Published in Dawn, July 4th, 2024