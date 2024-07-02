PM Shehbaz lands in Tajikistan for two-day official visit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday landed in Tajikistan’s capital Dushanbe on a two-day official visit at the invitation of President Emomali Rahmon.

“The visit is a part of regular high-level exchanges between Pakistan and Tajikistan,” a statement shared by the government on its official X account said.

“The two sides will engage in wide-ranging discussions on areas of mutual interest to further deepen bilateral cooperation, especially in the areas of regional connectivity, trade, people-to-people contacts and energy as well as cooperation on multilateral issues,” it added.

The prime minister departed for Tajikistan earlier today along with a high-level delegation, including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Information Minister Ataullah Tarar and PM’s special aide Syed Tariq Fatemi.

Following his arrival at the Dushanbe airport, PM Shehbaz was welcomed by Tajik PM Kokhir Rasulzoda, Minister of Energy and Water Resources Daler Juma, Deputy Foreign Minister Farrukh Sharifzoda, Dushanbe Mayor Jamshid Tabarzada, Radio Pakistan reported.

Tajik Ambassador to Pakistan Sharifzoda Yusuf and his Pakistani equivalent Saeed Sarwar were also present to welcome him along with other senior government and diplomatic officials.

PM Shehbaz then visited the monument of Tajik national hero Ismail Samani, where he laid a floral wreath, Radio Pakistan stated.

Arriving later at the presidential palace Qasr-i-Millat, the premier was welcomed by President Rahmon and presented a guard of honour by the Tajik armed forces.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets his Tajik counterpart Kokhir Rasulzoda at the Dushanbe airport on July 2. — PID

According to a statement by the information ministry, the premier will attend the signing ceremonies of different bilateral agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) in “diverse areas of cooperation”.

A joint press conference of the two leaders is expected upon the conclusion of the ceremony, the ministry added. It further said that the Tajik president will host a dinner in honour of PM Shehbaz and his delegation at Qasr-i-Nowruz.