Today's Paper | June 29, 2024

Policemen booked for selling articles seized from May 9 accused

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published June 29, 2024 Updated June 29, 2024 11:43am

RAWALPINDI: New Town police have booked an official on the charge of selling 33 mobile phones and other valuables seized from people arrested in May 9 incidents.

The case was registered with New Town police on the directives of special judge Anti-Terrorism Court #1 Judge Malik Ijaz Asif in the wake of an inquiry report submitted by the police.

The accused misappropriated the articles recovered from the place of arrest of alleged May 9 vandals and shifted them to the police station and then sold them in the open market.

According to the FIR, Sadaqat Ahmed was found to have sold mobile phones and other articles seized from the arrested accused in a local market in the limits of New Town police station.

The SHO New Town was directed to register an FIR against the delinquent official, effecting recoveries of valuable properties which include registration cards of the vehicles, the UK work visa card of one of the petitioners, original CNICs, debit and credit cards which were not submitted to the police station.

The accused in the May 9 incident filed a complaint with the police authorities which prompted the SP Rawal Division to conduct an inquiry. However, the police kept the inquiry with them and did not take any action against the guilty cop.

The accused then approached the court which resulted in the registration of a case against the police constable who was yet to be arrested.

Published in Dawn, June 29th, 2024

