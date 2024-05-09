President Zardari says May 9 to be remembered as ‘dark day’ on eve of 1st anniversary

On the eve of the first anniversary of the May 9 riots when countrywide protests were triggered after the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan, President Zardari said the occasion would be remembered as a “dark day”.

May 9 holds significant importance in the country’s political landscape, as it was on this day last year when military installations were attacked following Imran’s arrest from the Islamabad High Court’s premises, which formed the basis of a severe state crackdown against him and his party.

In a message released on the day’s eve, President Zardari said: “May 9, 2023, will always be remembered as a dark day in Pakistan’s history when a politically instigated mob ran amok across the country, damaging public property and military installations.”

Condemning the violence, he said that the incidents had “severely tarnished” the country’s image and thus only “served the interests of Pakistan’s enemies”.

He termed the mob attacks as an “attempt to challenge the writ of the state, undermine the rule of law and weaken institutions”.

The president said peaceful demonstrations and constructive criticism were the essence of democracy, emphasising that the Constitution enshrined the fundamental rights of assembly and expression.

Nonetheless, he stressed the vital importance of exercising these rights with the “utmost responsibility” while abiding by the bounds of constitutional and legal provisions.

“We have never seen such vandalism in responsible democracies, with violent mobs wreaking havoc on state properties for political gains,” he remarked.

Zardari urged political parties, Parliament, the media and civil society to strengthen democracy by upholding the rule of law and fostering a culture of tolerance, political dialogue and inclusivity.

“The current political situation demands that all political parties work towards promoting tolerance, democratic values, political dialogue and provide a clear direction to the nation,” he said.

He regretted and condemned the malicious social media campaign against state institutions, saying “a mechanism should be evolved to check and counter such disinformation campaigns.”

“The president expressed pride in Pakistan’s armed forces and its institutions, which had been a vanguard in defending the nation against various threats. He emphasised that those responsible for the May 9 violence should be held accountable according to the law.”

President Zardari remarked that the country faced numerous challenges and such “irresponsible acts by political forces not only hindered the progress achieved as a nation but further exacerbated socio-economic challenges”.

He also highlighted the need to harness the youth’s potential for the country’s benefit, rather than “instigating them against state institutions”. He also called for collective efforts to build a better future for generations to come and putting an end to political polarisation and hatred.

Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani also described May 9 incident as a “dark chapter” in the country’s history.

In a message released on X, he expressed strong dismay over the acts of vandalism and attacks on significant national assets, including Jinnah House, emphasising that “such reprehensible actions have no place in civilised societies”.

Gilani reiterated that the entire nation was “shocked and outraged by the distressing events” of May 9. He lamented the desecration of monuments and martyrs’ memorials, emphasising that martyrs held a revered place for the nation and were deserving of the utmost respect.

“He said that those who orchestrated these events deserved no leniency. Gilani paid glowing tributes to the sacrifices rendered by Pakistan’s armed forces for the defence of motherland.

“He called upon all political entities to unite in addressing Pakistan’s challenges and contribute positively to the country’s development, emphasising the need for concerted efforts.”

Govt has no plans for holiday: information minister

Meanwhile, Information minister Attaullah Tarar announced that commemorative events would be held to memorialise the day and martyrs but there were no plans by the government for a public holiday for the occasion.

Addressing a press conference, Tarar said a special cabinet meeting was scheduled for Thursday, which would also be attended by members of the ruling coalition.

“The prime minister will address a gathering at the Convention Centre,” Tarar added.

“May 9 will be remembered as a dark day in our history. We will not forget the day, we will not forget their (the rioters’) faces … we will not let it happen again”.

One such event he said would be hosted by the Information Department to commemorate martyrs. “It will be a tribute to the martyrs,” he said, adding that personnel from the military and police and the families of martyred soldiers would be in attendance.