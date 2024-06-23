Today's Paper | June 23, 2024

IHC orders spy agencies to file reports on missing citizen

Malik Asad Published June 23, 2024 Updated June 23, 2024 07:24am

ISLAMABAD: Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has sought reports from sector commanders of Inter-Services Intellige­nce and Military Intelli­g­ence deputed in Rawal­pindi, Islamabad and Azad Jammu and Kashmir on a petition seeking the whereabouts of a citizen.

Mr Khursheed, a resident of Neelum Valley, went missing on June 7, according to the petition filed by Khaleeqa Khursheed. She stated Mr Khursheed was in Rawal­pindi and went to G-13 sector of Islamabad, but did not return home.

The petitioner’s counsel informed the IHC that Mr Khursheed’s brother had lodged a complaint with local police but he could not be traced.

In its order on Saturday, the court noted that deputy attorney general submitted written reports on behalf of FIA and CTD in compliance with June 14 direction to the government. Both FIA and CTD reports have denied custody of Mr Khursheed.

The defence ministry’s law officer asked Justice Kayani for more time to file reports on behalf of the intelligence agencies.

“The sector commanders of ISI and MI of Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Azad Jammu and Kashmir are directed to submit their reports in writing with their own signatures,” the judge ordered. The next hearing is set for June 24.

Published in Dawn, June 23rd, 2024

Missing Persons
Pakistan

