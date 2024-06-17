President, PM call for promoting spirit of sacrifice as nation celebrates Eidul Azha

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday called for promoting the spirit of sacrifice, brotherhood and selflessness as Pakistan celebrated Eidul Azha.

The day started with special prayers held at mosques, Eidgahs, and grounds across the country for the progress and security of the country, state broadcaster Radio Pakistan reported.

During Eid sermons, ulema highlighted the significance of the philosophy of the great sacrifice offered by prophets.

In his message, President Zardari highlighted the significance of Eidul Azha and encouraged everyone to share the joy of festivities with those around them, especially those unable to celebrate due to financial constraints.

“We should not forget the sacrifices and sufferings of the people of Palestine and [held Kashmir]. On this Eid day, we pray for our Palestinian and Kashmiri brothers and sisters who are bravely facing brutal foreign occupation but remain steadfast in their struggle to achieve their right of self-determination,” he said.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz said the day served as an occasion to unite the people and foster the bonds of brotherhood and fraternity.

“On this day, we pray for our Palestinian and Kashmiri brothers and sisters who are bravely facing brutal foreign occupation but remain steadfast in their struggle to achieve their right of self-determination,” he stated.

Separately, in a tweet, the premier said, “May we all embrace the true essence of this auspicious day, fostering unity and embodying the spirit of sacrifice.”

Separately, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and services chiefs extended warm felicitations to all Pakistanis, according to a statement released by the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR).

“This sacred event embodies the spirit of sacrifice for the greater good. On this auspicious day, we are indebted to our martyrs and ghazis for the independence and peace which prevail in the country, and pay tribute to their ultimate sacrifices,” it said.

“May Allah Almighty continue to bestow His blessings upon Pakistan and protect it from the nefarious designs of its adversaries, Ameen,” the ISPR added.