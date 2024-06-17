COAS celebrates Eidul Azha with troops stationed at LoC

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir on Monday visited the Haji Pir sector of the Line of Control (LOC) to celebrate Eidul Azha with the troops stationed there, a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations read.

According to the military’s media wing, the COAS offered Eid prayers with officers and soldiers at the front line, praying for Pakistan’s peace and prosperity. He also paid tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan.

Addressing the troops, General Asim commended their dedication, high morale and commitment to defending their homeland. “As soldiers, we take pride in celebrating such festivities away from our homes and loved ones while on duty, ensuring the security of our country and fellow citizens,” he said.

Discussing the indigenous freedom struggle of the Kashmiri people in Indian-held Kashmir, the COAS reiterated Pakistan’s principled stance, aligned with relevant UN resolutions.

He condemned India’s ongoing oppression and brutalities against Kashmiris, noting that post-election, India has been attempting to mask its activity in the region with “false propaganda” and “provocations against Pakistan”.

“Such tactics, including manufacturing false flag operations, have become a routine political tool of India,” the statement read.

“Pakistan has always supported peace and stability in the region; however, any provocation or violation of Pakistan’s territorial sovereignty will be met with a swift and resolute response, with the full support of the nation, InshaAllah,” the COAS concluded.

‘Spirit of sacrifice’

Earlier in the day, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called for promoting the spirit of sacrifice, brotherhood and selflessness as Pakistan celebrated Eidul Azha.

Eid prayers offered across the country on Monday as nation celebrated Eidul Azha. — DawnNewsTV

The day started with special prayers held at mosques, Eidgahs, and grounds across the country for the progress and security of the country, state broadcaster Radio Pakistan reported.

During Eid sermons, ulema highlighted the significance of the philosophy of the great sacrifice offered by prophets.

The president offered Eid prayers at Zardari House in Nawabshah alongside Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and other PPP leaders, the party said in a post on X. PM Shehbaz offered Eid prayers at Model Town in Lahore, Radio Pakistan said.

In his message, President Zardari highlighted the significance of Eidul Azha and encouraged everyone to share the joy of festivities with those around them, especially those unable to celebrate due to financial constraints.

“We should not forget the sacrifices and sufferings of the people of Palestine and [held Kashmir]. On this Eid day, we pray for our Palestinian and Kashmiri brothers and sisters who are bravely facing brutal foreign occupation but remain steadfast in their struggle to achieve their right of self-determination,” he said.

On the other hand, PM Shehbaz said the day served as an occasion to unite the people and foster the bonds of brotherhood and fraternity.

“On this day, we pray for our Palestinian and Kashmiri brothers and sisters who are bravely facing brutal foreign occupation but remain steadfast in their struggle to achieve their right of self-determination,” he stated.

“May we all embrace the true essence of this auspicious day, fostering unity and embodying the spirit of sacrifice,” the premier added in a post on X.

Separately, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and services chiefs extended warm felicitations to all Pakistanis, according to a statement released by the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR).

“This sacred event embodies the spirit of sacrifice for the greater good. On this auspicious day, we are indebted to our martyrs and ghazis for the independence and peace which prevail in the country, and pay tribute to their ultimate sacrifices,” it said.

“May Allah Almighty continue to bestow His blessings upon Pakistan and protect it from the nefarious designs of its adversaries, Ameen,” the ISPR added.

In his message, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari extended the heartiest felicitations to all Pakistanis and the Muslim Ummah worldwide on the occasion of Eidul Azha.

“May the spirit of Eidul Azha illuminate our hearts and guide us towards building a future where peace and brotherhood prevail,” he said.

In a post on X, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan wished the nation Eidul Azha “despite challenges”.

“Sending comfort, strength, and hope for a better future with solidarity and prayers for justice and peace for those suffering,” he said.

Disposal of offal

Meanwhile, the government has issued an awareness message requesting people to ensure the safe disposal of offal and remains of sacrificial animals at designated places to avoid bird-aircraft collision risk.

In a message reported by Radio Pakistan, the government requested the public to avoid discarding offal in areas around the airports as it leads to the gathering of scavengers and birds that may collide with aircraft and lead to a serious tragedy.

It urged the nation to celebrate Eidul Azha with cleanliness and responsibility through the proper disposal of sacrificial animals.

Speaking to the media after Eid prayers earlier today, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab said the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board would collect waste and offal from door to door and urged the public to keep the city clean.

Separately, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has sought cleanliness and better security during Eid days, directing the administration to make arrangements for the same down to the tehsil level.