2 lawyers shot dead by Elite Force ASI over personal grudge in Attock: police

Two lawyers were shot dead in Kachhari district of Attock on Saturday after an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) officer of the elite forces opened fire at them over a personal grudge.

Former president of District Bar Attock, Advocate Israr Ahmed, and Advocate Zulfiqar Mirza were the two deceased, police said.

According to a statement issued by Attock police’s spokesperson, the ASI was upset that he had to divorce his wife in a family court case because of Advocate Ahmed.

“ASI Intizar Shah of Elite Force Attock opened fire on Advocate Malik Israr due to a previous grudge, which killed Advocate Malik Israr and his colleague Advocate Zulfiqar Shah,” the statement said.

It said that district police Officer (DPO) Attock Sardar Sardar Ghias Gul Khan took strict action on the unfortunate incident.

The sole suspect was arrested while Attock elite force’s in-charge and Mohrar have been detained for negligence and carelessness, it said, adding that further investigation was underway.

Separately, the police said that the suspect was arrested and transferred to the Attock City Police Station, and the bodies were moved to the district headquarters hospital.

Punjab Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar ordered strict action against the suspect, adding that he would “definitely” be punished after all stages of the investigation.

A statement from the Punjab police spokesperson said a first information report was also registered.