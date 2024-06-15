Today's Paper | June 15, 2024

2 lawyers shot dead by Elite Force ASI over personal grudge in Attock: police

Imran Gabol Published June 15, 2024 Updated June 15, 2024 04:32pm
A photo of ASI Intizar Shah behind bars. — Photo by author
A photo of ASI Intizar Shah behind bars. — Photo by author

Two lawyers were shot dead in Kachhari district of Attock on Saturday after an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) officer of the elite forces opened fire at them over a personal grudge.

Former president of District Bar Attock, Advocate Israr Ahmed, and Advocate Zulfiqar Mirza were the two deceased, police said.

According to a statement issued by Attock police’s spokesperson, the ASI was upset that he had to divorce his wife in a family court case because of Advocate Ahmed.

“ASI Intizar Shah of Elite Force Attock opened fire on Advocate Malik Israr due to a previous grudge, which killed Advocate Malik Israr and his colleague Advocate Zulfiqar Shah,” the statement said.

It said that district police Officer (DPO) Attock Sardar Sardar Ghias Gul Khan took strict action on the unfortunate incident.

The sole suspect was arrested while Attock elite force’s in-charge and Mohrar have been detained for negligence and carelessness, it said, adding that further investigation was underway.

Separately, the police said that the suspect was arrested and transferred to the Attock City Police Station, and the bodies were moved to the district headquarters hospital.

Punjab Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar ordered strict action against the suspect, adding that he would “definitely” be punished after all stages of the investigation.

A statement from the Punjab police spokesperson said a first information report was also registered.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Slow start
Updated 15 Jun, 2024

Slow start

Despite high attendance, the NA managed to pass only a single money bill during this period.
Sindh lawlessness
Updated 15 Jun, 2024

Sindh lawlessness

A recently released report describes the law and order situation in Karachi as “worryingly poor”.
Punjab budget
15 Jun, 2024

Punjab budget

PUNJAB’S budget for 2024-25 provides much fodder to those who believe that the increased provincial share from the...
Budget and politics
Updated 14 Jun, 2024

Budget and politics

PML-N, scared of taking bold steps lest it loses whatever little public support it has, has left its traditional support — traders — virtually untouched.
New talks?
14 Jun, 2024

New talks?

WILL this prove another false start, or may we expect a more sincere effort this time? Reference is made to the...
A non-starter
14 Jun, 2024

A non-starter

WHILE the UN Security Council had earlier this week adopted a US-backed resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza...