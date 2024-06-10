Today's Paper | June 10, 2024

Another opposition alliance on the cards: ANP chief

Saleem Shahid Published June 10, 2024 Updated June 10, 2024 07:28am
QUETTA: ANP President Aimal Wali addresses a presser along with leaders of other parties, on Sunday.—PPI
QUETTA: Following in the footsteps of a multi-party opposition platform led by the PTI, a six-party alliance of the opposition parties is on the cards to fully restore the Constitution, empower elected parliament, and ensure free and fair elections.

This announcement was made by Awami National Party (ANP) President Aimal Wali at a press conference on Sunday alongside National Party Presi­dent Dr Malik Baloch, Pashtunkhwa National Party chief Kushal Khan Kakar, Hazara Democratic Party Chair­man Abdul Khaliq Hazara, and representatives of other political parties.

Senator Maulana Abdul Wasey of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F), and National Democratic Movement (NDM) Presi­dent Ahmed Jan Khan were also present on the occasion.

“Forming another political alliance is the need of the hour…,” Senator Wali said, adding that the proposed alliance would not only identify the issues of Balochistan but will strive to resolve them through consensus of the political parties and by taking the masses into confidence.

According to the senator, a joint meeting of the six political parties was held on Sunday in which it was decided to form a new alliance and a six-member committee had been formed to kick-start the process and finalise the modalities for the proposed alliance.

“The committee will reach out to the people from all segments of the society, political and social organisations at provincial and national level…for the formation of a new political alliance,” Senator Aimal Wali Khan said, adding that the proposed alliance would launch a movement for resolving the provincial and national level prob­lems being faced by the country.

He said that the movement would have no connection to the elections, ousting or bringing any political party in power, adding that the proposed alliance would aim to “liberate Pakistan from slavery and empowering the people” of the country.

After its formation, the alliance would kick-start its political activities from Balochistan before moving on to the rest of the country. “This alliance does not aim to punish anyone or to release anyone from jail. Its aim is to uphold the Constitution,” he said.

The ANP senator said that “resources were being seized on the pretext of security” while the issue of missing persons was common among the Baloch and Pakhtun populations. “The six-party alliance will not compromise on any point; we will not retreat from these points in any way,” he vowed.

Published in Dawn, June 10th, 2024

