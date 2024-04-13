Opposition alliance Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan launches nationwide drive from Pishin

A coalition of six opposition parties, under the banner of Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan (TTAP), kicked off its nationwide movement for the rule of law from Balochistan’s Pishin on Saturday.

PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan had announced the initiative after a late-night sitting that continued till the early hours of Saturday morning. The movement will not only hold public meetings but also engage bar associations, university students and other parties to muster their support for the campaign against the PML-N-led coalition government.

Ayub had said that Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) chairman Mehmood Khan Achakzai was nominated as president of the alliance with consensus of the leadership of opposition parties at the hours-long meeting, which was presided over by Balochistan National Party-Mengal chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal.

He had said the movement was being launched against alleged massive rigging in the February 8 elections, with an aim to protect the Constitution and resorting rule of law. The alliance had rejected the ‘government’ established by tampering with the election result.

Sunni Ittehad Council chairman Sahib­zada Hamid Raza Khan, Majlis Wahdat Muslimeen Chairman Raja Nasir Abbas and Jamaat-i-Islami leader Liaquat Baloch had also attended the meeting.

The grand Pishin power show was attended by major leaders of the coalition parties.

Addressing the rally, Achakzai outlined the aims of the movement, saying: “Who knows after how many years, such an alliance has been formed whose basis is not to remove a government or bring someone to power but whose sole purpose is for Constitutional supremacy in Pakistan.”

Meanwhile, Ayub criticised the government for allegedly impeding the Pishin rally and imposing restrictions on it, asking “What are you afraid of?”

He claimed that the PTI have the government in the Centre.

Meanwhile, Hamid Raza praised PTI founder Imran Khan and said he remained in jail while upholding the banner of civilian supremacy.

He also hailed the opposition coalition for having leaders from Pakistan’s various provinces together on one stage and congratulated the crowd for the achievement.

Raza said there was no room left in Pakistan now for suicide bombings, terrorist attacks, missing persons or the trampling of democracy.