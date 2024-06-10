Today's Paper | June 10, 2024

PTI leaders booked in Balochistan for ‘anti-state’ speeches

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published June 10, 2024 Updated June 10, 2024 09:38am
This photo combo shows PTI leaders Shehryar Afridi and Haleem Adil Sheikh. — File
QUETTA: Several PTI leaders have been booked for alleged anti-state and provocative speeches during a public gathering in Bostan area of Pishin.

Levies police station has registered an FIR against PTI leaders, including Shehryar Afridi, Shandana Gulzar, Haleem Adil Sheikh and Dawood Shah Kakar.

The FIR included charges under sections 123-A (advocacy against Pakistan’s sovereignty), 124-A (Sedition), 143 (Punishment for unlawful assembly), 147 (Punishment for rioting), 186 (Obstructing public servant’s duty) and 353 (Assault on public servant) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Sections of the loudspeaker act were also included in the FIR.

Other PTI leaders who have been nominated included Muazzam Butt Advocate, Ashfaq Advocate, Abdul Bari Bareech, Abdul Rahim Kakar, Akram Tareen, Abdul Bari Kakar, Atiq Khan Kakar, Saddiq Tareen, Nawabzada Sharif Jogezai, Noor Khan Khilji and others.

However, no PTI leader has been arrested so far.

Published in Dawn, June 10th, 2024

