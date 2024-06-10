Missing UK journalist found dead on Greek island

ATHENS: British health journalist and TV personality Michael Mosley was found dead on Sunday on the Greek island of Symi, days after he went missing, police said.

However, the exact cause of his death remains unclear.

“People on a boat saw a body close to the rocky coast,” said Petros Vassil­akis, police chief for the southern Aegean region.

The body was spotted by a TV crew from Greece’s ERT public channel, which was out filming in the area where the 67-year-old disappeared on Wednesday after setting out for a coastal walk on his own in the heat.

“It’s devastating to have lost Michael, my wonderful, funny, kind and brilliant husband,” his wife, Clare Bailey, said in a statement confirming his death.

“He did an incredible climb, took the wrong route and collapsed where he couldn’t be easily seen by the extensive search team,” she added.

Symi mayor Lefteris Papakalodoukas also confirmed they had found Mosley, who had been on holiday on the island with his wife.

Coroner Despina Nath­ena said Mosley’s death did not appear to have been the result of a criminal act, though the exact cause of death could not be determined because of the delay in finding his body.

Mosley worked as an investment banker before qualifying as a medical doctor and then becoming a successful presenter, documentary maker, journalist and author.

